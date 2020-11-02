Patrons of the Stoughton Public Library are once again able to use its computers, by appointment.
Appointments are available in 90-minute slots from 3-6:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. The computers are available for regular uses such as printing, scanning and using library software. Patrons can bring their own devices and use the wireless internet, but the same rules will be applied.
Staff will wear face masks and ask patrons to do the same, the library website states. Computer stations will be sanitized between uses and patrons will be asked a series of health questions when making the reservation.
If the available times can not be accomodated, library staff ask that patrons contact the library to find another time.
For information or to make a reservation, call (608) 873-6281 or email storef@stolib.org.