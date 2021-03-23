I first met Randy Glysch in 2013 when he was looking for help to restore the historic water tower pump house in Oregon.
He had an enthusiastic energy and a unique ability that inspired me to want to help him. Throughout the project, Randy’s vision for the future and respect for the past engaged hundreds of people to support the effort.
The Pump House and Tin Man Water Tower became award winning projects and shining gems in our downtown.
While most people would have stepped back and rested to enjoy the outcome, Randy continued forward as a driving force to help develop and fundraise for a new Oregon Food Pantry, new Oregon Youth Center and soon to come new Oregon Public Library. A generation of progress in just a few years with a greatly reduced cost to the taxpayers.
As a fellow member of the Oregon Housing Coalition in 2019 when Randy learned about the needed renovations of the non-profit Genesis Housing apartments for seniors and a competitive grant that could help, Randy once again offered us his persistent energy to bring resources together and succeed in winning the $824,000 grant.
Randy has continued his dedicated commitment to our community time and time again and as a Village Trustee, faced budgets and challenges and worked for creative solutions.
Randy Glysch wants to continue this momentum and effective leadership as our next Village President, please join me in voting on April 6th to give him that chance.
Scott Meier
Village of Oregon