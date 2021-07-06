A style of Native American beadwork unique to the Haudenosaunee peoples will be the focus of a Zoom presentation hosted by the library at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 15.
Karen Ann Hoffman, the 2020 National Heritage Fellow, will share songs, stories and the rich cultural history of raised beadwork made by Haudenosaunee, the indigenous group also known as Iroquois, according to the library’s website.
Interested individuals need to register in advance to receive the Zoom link by email.
To register, visit veronapubliclibrary.org.