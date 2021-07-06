After weeks of informal practices, kubb players of all ages will have an opportunity to show off their skills at 2021 Stoughton Kubb Invitational on Saturday, July July 24.
Referred to by some as “Viking chess,” kubb (rhymes with “tube”) is similar to bowling and horseshoes – players must throw wooden batons to knock over wooden blocks, known as kubbs. While the rules can vary, the goal is typically to knock over the kubbs on the opposing side of the field, as well as the “king,” a larger wooden block placed in the middle of the field, before your opponent.
The Stoughton Kubb Club along with Sons of Norway Mandt Lodge will be the host of the 2021 Stoughton Kubb Invitational from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, at Virgin Lake Park at 1901 Roby Road in Stoughton.
The cost of a team (which can include between two and six players) is $40; children’s teams with ages 12 years and younger can play for free.
Registration for the event will take place on the day of the event from 8-8:45 a.m. People can register online at signupgenius.com/go/409054ca5a72c7-stoughton.
All proceeds will go to local charities. Sons of Norway will have food for sale over the lunch break.
For information, visit facebook.com/stoughtonkubbclub/ or contact contact Todd Fossum at todd.r.fossum@gmail.com