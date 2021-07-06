Verona, WI (53593)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. High 89F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.