Kismet Books and the Verona Public Library have teamed up to host a virtual conversation with Wisconsin author and librarian Lydia Sigwarth and illustrator Romina Galotta about their beautiful new picture book “Dear Librarian.”
The event is set for 6 p.m. on Monday, July 12.
The book, published June 1, is a tribute to one librarian who changed Sigwarth’s life who she called the “kindest woman she ever met” according to a post on her Twitter.
Sigwarth first told the story publicly for National Public Library’s “This American Life” in 2018 about how she spent a lot of time in her public library growing up – all day, almost every day, for six months straight, according to the This American Life website.
She is now a children’s library in Platteville.
The event will be held online through Crowdcast and will include a reading of the book by Sigwarth, an audience question and answer session and a giveaway of a signed copy of the book.
For information, visit facebook.com/KismetBooks.