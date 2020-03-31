Age: 40
Family: Husband Peter; two daughters, Lily, 13, and Maecie, 9
Originally from: Born in Ohio and moved to Iowa when I was 11. Have lived in Wisconsin for 20 years.
Lived in Verona since: 2009
Education: B.S. in biology, UW-Milwaukee. Certificates in forensic science, forensic toxicology, and death investigation, also from UW-Milwaukee.
Occupation: Senior Forensic Scientist — DNA Analyst
Employer/job title: Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory — Madison
Political experience: Have spent the past two years on Verona Common Council, Public Safety and Welfare Committee, Community Development Authority, and Senior Services Committee (have been the chair of this committee for the last year). Just got elected to the Plan Commission.
What should the city do about the lack of affordable housing?
The lack of workforce housing in Verona is definitely a problem. I believe that we should be prioritizing this type of housing in order to make Verona a welcoming place to people of various socio-economic backgrounds, and to make sure our seniors have affordable options to continue to live in their own hometown as they age. We should be looking at different styles/types of developments that offer a variety of options, such as townhouse and condo-style living. We could also be offering incentives (like TIF) to developers who will provide workforce housing options. I attended the Dane County Housing Summit and learned a lot of valuable information on how to make this happen in our community.
How should the city handle the development of the Sugar Creek/New Century property?
This is near and dear to my heart, as both of my daughters have attended New Century, and I am on the Community Development Authority, actively working on this. The CDA worked with a student architecture firm out of UW-Milwaukee and presented several different options to the community. We got really good feedback from community members and developed key ideas that we wanted developers to use in their proposals. We would love to see public use of space, to include a possible community center, pool, and green space. Also, mixed use with retail and a possible maker space, and a variety of housing options. I think this could really be an anchoring point for our downtown and am really excited to see the proposals from developers!