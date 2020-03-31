Age: 47
Family: Single
Originally from: Dubuque, Iowa
Lived in Verona since: 2002
Education: Master’s of Public Health, concentration in nutrition
Occupation: Health educator and research coordinator
Employer/job title: University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health
Political experience: Completing first term as Verona Alder, member of Finance Committee, Library Board and EMS Commission
Other notable affiliations: Volunteer, Badger Prairie Needs Network
Why are you running for alder, and why should people vote for you?
I feel that I have more to contribute through another term. I’ve contributed to the Finance Committee, co-drafting the city’s annual budget and the EMS Commission, whose members were responsible for negotiating the last union contract. Other committee assignments have given me a broad understanding of city services and residents’ priorities.
What are the most important issues facing the city?
Managing Verona’s growth and affordable housing.
What should be the city’s priorities for the next two years?
We have taken steps with the last budget to reduce Verona’s debt burden and keep the city’s portion of property taxes level. I would like to see that continue, and I think Verona’s focus for the next two years will be around downtown redevelopment and managing our growth.
How should the city handle the development of the former Sugar Creek and New Century school land?
This is a fantastic opportunity for downtown redevelopment and I support the city’s directive when requesting proposals to envision the use of this space for both residential, commercial and community use and to maximize pedestrian activity thereby contributing to downtown’s vitality.
What should the city do about the lack of affordable housing in the city?
Affordable housing is an issue in Verona and I would like all families who would like to be able to make Verona their home. Inclusionary zoning, to incentivize developers to include affordable units in their building plans, and creation of a city-level housing trust fund to allow for partnerships with nonprofit and for-profit organizations who could apply for low or zero percent interest loans to build affordable housing units for current and future residents are both options worth consideration. The upcoming zoning ordinance rewrite is an excellent opportunity to explore these ideas.