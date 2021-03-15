Age: 27
Occupation: Programming Coordinator for Madison Metropolitan School District
Lived in the district since: 2017
Political experience: Appointed to the Verona Area School Board (September 2020)
Notable affiliations: Founder of Dear Diary, an intensive mentoring program for girls; Alumni Advisor, Black Graduate and Professional Student Association; Grant Writer and Board Member, Charles Hamilton Houston Institute; Member, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated
Essay questions
Why are you running?
I am running for the Board because we have the opportunity in Verona to make positive change happen. The way we respond to the impacts of COVID-19 will determine the future of our district. I am dedicated to changes of equity and progress within the district.
How well has the school board handled the return to in-person schooling? What could it have done better?
I would give us an “incomplete” at the moment since we are still working through a full return to in-person learning and teaching. The Board is working with our administration, which has been given primary responsibility for planning the return, to ensure that we are safely returning students back to school as soon as possible. We must continue to respect the health and welfare of our teachers, families, and community as we make decisions and we must involve the community, hear their voices, and work collaboratively.
How should the district apply the lessons it has learned from a year of virtual schooling?
We should create a robust virtual program. Although virtual education hasn’t been the best for all students, this has been an exceptional experience for others. This is an opportunity to provide schooling to students regardless of location, status, and other factors that have historically had a negative impact on outcomes.
What role should the board play in addressing gaps in learning augmented by COVID-19 disruptions?
Closing gaps in learning should be our primary priority, even beyond COVID-19. As we have discussions about gaps created by the pandemic, we must also acknowledge the gaps that existed and persisted for many students prior. At the forefront, we must uphold the core principle that every student must be successful.
Should there be a police presence in the high school long-term?
We have a first-rate school safety administrator in our District and I will want to hear his perspective. The fact is that our schools will always have interactions with the Verona Police and we must find a way to work collaboratively and respectfully with law enforcement.
How big of a priority would you put on ensuring equity with student needs?
Equity must be our first priority. If everything we do is grounded in equity, we will meet each of our goals!
What other opportunities or challenges are important for the district in the coming years?
We will have a new School Superintendent. We have a strong working partnership with teachers. We need to work together to build on what is working and make positive change. We need board members who can work collaboratively to do that. That’s what I’ve done, and that’s what I’ll continue to do.