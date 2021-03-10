Age: 54
Originally from: Cordoba, Argentina, Naturalized US citizen since 2011.
Lived in Fitchburg since: 2004.
Family: married, two sons Diego (21) and Julian (19)
Education: MS in Business Administration (MBA), BS in Business Administration
Occupation: Accountant and Business Consultant, Controller and CFO
Employer/Job title: Wegner CPAs, Manager in the Tax and Business Services Department
Political experience: District 2 – Alder (Since 2015); Common Council – President (since April 2020); Community Economic Development Authority — Chair (since 2017); Finance Committee – Chair (since April 2020); Healthy Neighborhood Initiative Review Grant Committee — Member (since 2019); Plan Commission — Former member (2017-2019); Fitchburg FACTv Spanish TV show – Co-Host (since 2019)
Other notable affiliations:
Madison Regional Economic Partnership — Board Member and Treasurer; Overture Center Foundation — Board Member and Treasurer; Latino Consortium for Action — Member; Latino Professional Association – Founder member; NALEO: National Association of Latinos Elected Officials – Member; Latino Chamber of Commerce of Dane County – Past Treasurer and President of the Board
Essay questions
Why are you running for alder, and why should people vote for you?
I am running for reelection because our City needs experienced, knowledgeable, responsible, and community engaged leaders to face challenges like the 2022 annexation of the Town of Madison, the development of resilient infrastructure to the effect of climate change, the challenges of public transportation. I am also involved in the development of a community park for the under-resourced North Fish Hatchery area and the Inclusive Playground in McKee Farms Park. It has been an honor to represent and serve the people in District 2. I hope I can renew your trust.
What are the most important issues facing your district?
Making the city more resilient and environmentally friendly as we address the challenges of climate changes. For example, the neighborhood just south of McKee Park faces repeated floods. I am currently working alongside the neighbors and city staff on addressing these issues.
What role can the city play in helping ensure the safety of its citizens and the health of our businesses as it relates to our recovery from COVID-19?
Both the city and elected officials should promote safe practices to help open the community faster, encourage business to engage in low-risk activities, and invest in parks to offer outdoor recreational activities and create stronger communities during these challenging times.
What should be the most important traits of the city’s next administrator?
The city administrator is, with the mayor, the face of the city and should always look for ways to make Fitchburg a more vibrant, equitable, and inclusive City to live in. This person should be approachable, trustworthy, ethical, respectful to the city staff, neighbors, business owners and developers, and be able to work collaboratively with the Mayor and alders. As such, the administration should be a good manager, be a great ambassador, and have a strong grasp on finance and managing budgets. It is a lot, but our city deserves a great administrator.
Should the city invest in community centers in highly populated areas of the city?
I am a strong supporter of investing in the community, especially in underserved areas (for example, North Fish Hatchery and Jamestown neighborhoods). Well-planned community centers provide opportunities to create a sense of belonging, employment programs, and after school programs in welcoming and safer environments.
City budgets have been tight over the last years. What should the city prioritize with its limited funds?
The city budget must reflect and align needs with the city’s priorities. Our City should invest in community needs while maintaining the typical municipal services. One option is to scale back on expenses that are non-essential and at the same time increase the city’s tax base by attracting more developments.
If budgets and spending limits did not prevent it, what is one project you would champion to improve the quality of life in Fitchburg?
I would like to support the creation of an art center on Fish Hatchery Road and build new Splash Pads in Huegel-Jamestown Park and in the Nine Spring Golf course area. I would also like to bring back a new Fitchburg festival to help create a greater sense of community.
What is the best thing about Fitchburg?
The quality of life: the fusion of urban and rural communities, the proximity to Madison, the diversity of its people, three great school districts, tons of bike paths, beautiful parks and green spaces, great neighborhoods and, of course, our intent to become a leader on climate change initiatives.