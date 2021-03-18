Joyce-Tikalsky

Age: 72
Family: John Hallinan, my partner and husband of 41 years; a son; and a grandson
Lived in Stoughton since: 1984
Education: Master of Science, Department of Computing and Informatics, Drexel University; Bachelor of Arts in German, mathematics minor, Western Illinois University.
Occupation: Community Volunteer
Employer/job title: Past employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison Department of Engineering, Universal Silencer, Noran Instruments, Heurikon Corporation, and Nicolet Audiodiagnostics.
Political experience: District 1 Alder since October 2020. This is my first candidacy for election.
Essay questions
Why are you running for alder, and why should people vote for you?
I'm running to promote the common interests of my district and city. I study all views of issues. When I'm faced with a difficult choice, I imagine myself in the shoes of the people who would be directly affected on all sides of the issue, to clarify my decision.
What are the most important issues facing the city?
The pandemic, environmental health and climate change, and diversity and equal treatment. A fourth is to encourage qualified people to enter public service and run for office.
What should be the city’s priorities for the next two years?
The city should continue to learn about innovative programs that would help us design solutions for Stoughton. We can use good ideas to support families, add access to transportation and affordable housing, and promote our best features.
What role can the city play in helping ensure the safety of its citizens and the health of businesses as it relates to COVID-19 recovery?
The city can consider all sectors of the community — health, education, government, business, housing, transportation, recreation, arts, and culture — and create projects that benefit everyone, secure the safety of the community, and apply new ideas that have been introduced during the pandemic.
How would you improve communication about city plans to residents?
I would learn whether more direct communication about actions by boards, committees, and commissions would be feasible, because those groups debate issues and proposals in depth and send recommendations to the council. I would use methods to automate news distribution for print and social media.
If the city does not get outside funding for the whitewater park project, how should the city proceed?
The city should seek other sources of funding for the water park. If no funding can be found, I would support dam removal over repair or replacement of the dam, to protect the health of the waterways.
In June, the council passed a resolution aimed to end racial disparities. What are the next steps the city should take to fulfill that goal?
Since then, we've made headway. Mosaicos, Eyes of Hope Stoughton, the school district, the police department, and other groups have taken actions. I'd suggest a small, nimble project team to work with the larger community toward "equity of opportunity and outcomes," define an action plan, and set targets, including projects to teach practical methods to improve diversity, openly challenge discriminatory acts, and establish policies to ensure equal treatment. The team should represent a variety of views and backgrounds, and maintain open communications with residents, so that the community can follow progress. Let's celebrate new plans on Juneteenth.
What role should the city play in helping the school district grow?
The school district and city should team up to leverage their strengths and continue to accelerate and expand growth within the framework of student success. The city can help define and promote aspects of the city that support young families, such as walkability, safety, or strong recreational programs.
How much should the city prioritize affordable housing?
The city should keep this goal a priority and work on factors it can influence directly, such as city services and development. The city can also support other actions, such as prioritizing job opportunities that supply the wages needed by homeowners and renters.
If budgets and spending limits did not prevent it, what is one project you would champion to improve the quality of life in Stoughton?
I'd kickstart a low-investment project — Everyone On Stoughton — to help people participate in our connected world. The project would serve as a clearinghouse for free or low-cost access to home internet, internet-enabled devices, and technology classes for qualifying residents. The Wisconsin Public Service Commission currently offers a helpline for Wisconsin consumers at 608-267-3595 and maps of public internet access points at https://psc.wi.gov/Pages/Programs/BroadbandMaps.aspx.
I'd also offer paid internships to students interested in municipal government, hire project managers to help residents navigate city processes, and offer merchants heated sidewalks and canopies in winter.
What is the best thing about Stoughton?
The sense of community. It's so strong, people move here and stay. Stoughtonites watch out for each other and step up without being asked or rewarded. Neighborhood boundaries are fluid. So many fun events in our schools, at Stoughton Opera House and celebrations like Syttende Mai and fairs enrich us.