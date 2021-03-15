Age: 46
Family: Wife, Malia, 2 Oregon High School children
Occupation: VP of Marketing
Lived in the district since: 2015
Political experience: None
Notable affiliations: Member Holy Mother of Consolation Church, Oregon Youth football and baseball coach, former Naval officer and combat veteran
Why are you running?
Oregon School District needs transparency and accountability to the community. Policy, curriculum, and financial decisions should be discussed and publicly voted upon before going forward. I will bring the community back to the OSD decision making table and allow the people to take part in leading our schools.
How well has the school board handled the return to in-person schooling? What could it have done better?
The school board has played a minimal role in returning to school. There has not been a single board vote on kids returning to the classroom. Our Superintendent has had full control, until recently partially limited by PHMDC’s arbitrary guidelines which exceed almost all national guidelines in constraining in-person schooling. With many schools just miles away fully opened K-12, we know we are sacrificing students’ academic, emotional, and physical development while mountains of data contradict these lockdowns. Last fall, the OSD board and administration should have demonstrated to teachers and parents the overwhelming science of a safe reopening.
What role should the board play in addressing gaps in learning exacerbated by COVID-19 disruptions?
We should include parents in a targeted testing effort, especially for those who suffer from dyslexia or other specific learning disorder, to identify the gaps in learning exacerbated by COVID-19. This new benchmarking should drive resources to address the reading, math, or learning gaps to help children recover effectively.
How should the district apply the lessons it has learned from a year of virtual schooling?
The opportunity is to turn “crisis” virtual learning into a tailored program where students can choose to learn remotely. We need to advance the virtual platforms so it can supplement students with specific needs, while also providing unique credit opportunities for students seeking to advance their studies.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of Act 10. How has that affected the district?
In 2016, Oregon School District voters passed a referendum to increase teacher pay. The Oregon Education Association continues to represent OSD teachers and they have a non-voting seat on the school board. The OEA continues to be a vocal force for teachers and have even endorsed my opponent.
What’s something you’d like to help the district improve on in the next few years?
Academic performance should be the focus. Countless studies reveal education enables students to achieve their own lifelong potential, and a quality education continues to be the best way to address equity. We should return to this as our guiding policy to provide the best, equal opportunity to succeed.