Jen Murphy

Age: 44
Family: Married with a 9-year-old daughter
Occupation: Secondary Math Education Masters Program Coordinator at UW-Madison
Lived in the district since: 2011
Political experience: None
Notable affiliations: National Board Certified Teacher Young Adolescence Mathematics; Breathe 4 Change 200-hour certified Educator Wellness Coach
Essay questions
Why are you running?
I am running because our district is at a “new beginning”. With a new Superintendent starting soon, and a year of previously unknown experiences in this pandemic, we have an opportunity to innovate and explore in ways that may have seemed difficult in the past. Given my professional background (in VASD and at UW) and my personal experiences, I will be an inclusive thought partner with all district stakeholders to truly work toward equitable and successful outcomes for ALL learners in VASD. My biggest drivers for seeking this role are that of mother and public education and equity advocate.
How well has the school board handled the return to in-person schooling? What could it have done better?
The Board has done well prioritizing the safety of students and staff in their decision-making. The focus on student mental health and the social-emotional well-being of students and staff is also exactly what was and will continue to be needed. Doing better means looking ahead using the lessons learned.
How should the district apply the lessons it has learned from a year of virtual schooling?
Much of the lessons learned relate to equity, access and allocation of resources.
It is time to reimagine policies and practices in order to create equitable outcomes for ALL learners. This means real, courageous conversations to challenge our perceptions of what educational equity means. Verona can be a model by uprooting systems built on privileged ideologies, replacing them with research-based frameworks and practices.
What role should the board play in addressing gaps in learning augmented by COVID-19 disruptions?
The Board should be an active thought partner with the educational experts we have hired, and should engage with families to gather information moving forward. We also need to be conscientious about what “gaps” we are measuring and how we measure, and to not lose sight of whole-child teaching.
Should there be a police presence in the high school long-term?
Students feeling safe and that they belong at school is of the utmost importance. Police presence does create safety for all students; for some, the exact opposite is true. We need to be open to additional systematic approaches like restorative justice and increased mental health supports for students and staff.
How big of a priority would you put on ensuring equity with student needs?
This is number one. Our district mission statement is “ALL students must be successful.” We cannot continue with the same predictable outcomes for historically marginalized students--it is time to create REAL change. Let’s be a part of the solution and be a model on how to engage in future-focused thinking.
What other opportunities or challenges are important for the district in the coming years?
To meet all opportunities and potential challenges in VASD, we need to focus on recruiting, hiring and retaining high quality, equity-focused teachers and teacher leaders. Our current staff is amazing and dedicated--we need to fully support them, and be prepared to hire more passionate, diverse educators to move forward.