Age: 55
Family: Son, 16; Daughter, 12
Originally from: Indianapolis, Indiana
Lived in Fitchburg since: 1985
Education: MSOE, UW-Madison
Occupation: Service Manager
Employer/job title: Appliance Service Pros
Political experience: Served on the Common Council in Fitchburg for 16+ years, Mayor for 2 years. I have served on nearly every city commission and committee.
Other notable affiliations: President of Fitchburg Days, volunteer with numerous other organizations in the area.
Essay questions
Why are you running for alder, and why should people vote for you?
I have been disappointed to see the direction the city has gone in some areas since I left office in 2011. I have over two decades of experience in Fitchburg government, and I have the ability to help us get back on track.
What are the most important issues facing your district?
District 3 has some enormous challenges. In addition to having some of the newest houses, condos and apartments in Fitchburg, it also has some of the oldest. It has the most diverse population of residents, and has a lot of different needs, from transportation, library services, and other basic city services. Many residents in this district rely on public transportation, and, as a result, have limited access to voting, the library, and even a grocery store. We need to make a concerted effort to meet these needs.
What role can the city play in helping ensure the safety of its citizens and the health of our businesses as it relates to our recovery from COVID-19?
Some things have already been done … limiting access at city hall, social distancing in larger spaces for elections and providing more services online. Most of the rest of the important things are being done through Public Health of Madison and Dane County and by the state.
What should be the most important traits of the city’s next administrator?
Most importantly, a city administrator needs to grasp the notion that they work for the residents of the city and are not the personal assistant to the mayor. We need to find someone not to be the buddy of developers, but to be an ally of the residents.
Should the city invest in community centers in highly populated areas of the city?
Yes, of course. I have made a few proposals over the years, but the council hasn’t been willing to do it. Some residents have come forth with proposals and fundraising plans, as well, but the answer has always been no. This is decades overdue and needs to be done.
City budgets have been tight over the last years. What should the city prioritize with its limited funds?
We haven’t done hardly any investment in the lower income areas of the city. No new recreation opportunities, no new services, and no real encouragement for employment expansion. There are people living in this city who really need some help, yet almost all the investment goes into more affluent neighborhoods, while the poorer folks continue to struggle. Their lives matter, too, and it’s time to make the choices that show that we believe it.
How can the city balance promoting development with the needs of the rural residents?
We have done a number of things to help rural residents. The updated rural residential development criteria is a good step. Helping get the solar farm approved on the O’Brien farm was a good step as well. Other things are rather complicated and won’t fit in this space.
If budgets and spending limits did not prevent it, what is one project you would champion to improve the quality of life in Fitchburg?
Not one, but two. I have and would strongly advocate for youth centers on both the west and north sides of the city. Somewhere in the Jamestown neighborhood, and somewhere in the North Fish Hatchery corridor. Nearly every community in Dane County smaller than Fitchburg has managed to do this.
What is the best thing about Fitchburg?
Our diversity! Fitchburg has long been the most diverse community in Dane County, and I love that about this city. My hope is that we show that, as a community, we value that rainbow, and do what we can to nurture it so it can be vivid.