In January, Jacque Bowser was writing her name on a final exam. It was one of the last things she had to do before graduating a semester early from Stoughton High School.
She started writing her name – but then realized it was unusually difficult.
After doctors’ appointments, two falls, an emergency MRI and an extended hospital stay – Jacque was told she had a terminal brain tumor, with just one year to live, with the news delivered two days after her 18 birthday.
Since then, Jacque has undergone radiation, daily injections and lost mobility in her arm. The Make a Wish foundation organized a vacation for her, her siblings, nieces and nephews and her parents to a trip to up north, where she was treated like “a queen,” her mother Tina Bowser said.
“You know, it’s hard when your child is diagnosed with terminal cancer at a time in their life when you have so many dreams and hopes as to what life’s going to look like now that they graduated,” Tina said. “And she was like on the fast track, she was accepted at (Madison College) into their nursing program starting in fall.
“She was really driven and really excited to get started in life and this kind of swept the rug out from underneath our feet,” Tina added.
Jacque was so invested in her CNA and nursing studies that when the doctors gave the diagnosis — as Tina and the rest of the family were still unsure and processing the information — Jacque looked at the doctor and said “how much time do I have left?” — knowing exactly what was going on.
As Jacque went through three weeks of radiation she handled it with bravery, a trait she has had since she was a child, Tina said.
Tina said Jacque always sticks up for anyone she feels is being mistreated, whether that be someone in the lunchroom or her closest friend, Tina said. Tina added Jacque is never afraid to speak her mind — even with a struggling speech if something bothers her on the news, her passion rings through the house.
Today, radiation is over and the family is waiting to see if Jacque will qualify for a clinical trial.
“Our faith is kind of keeping us strong in the hope that we’ll see a miracle and my daughter will have more than a year on the Earth with us. We do know that it’s all in someone else’s hands,” Tina said.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with medical costs. To donate or learn more about Jacque’s journey, search Support for the Bowser Family at gofundme.com.