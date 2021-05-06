It’s time to open for FFA Alumni cheese curds!
After a year off, it’s time to open up the Stoughton FFA Alumni Cheese Curd and Cream Puff stand! When the Chamber did a survey to see what food stands the community wanted back and what they were most hungry for, the popular stand was #1 in both categories! So we have a hungry group of community members waiting for us to open up on Friday of Syttende Mai Weekend! And there isn’t anyone more excited than our own FFA Alumni members!
The Stoughton FFA Alumni will be in our usual spot on the corner of Forrest and Main Street. We will be open on Friday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. People can come up to the stand to order but need to maintain social distancing when standing in line! We wonder how long that will make the line this year?! Uff da!
The FFA Alumni stand will also be at Stoughton Fair, Dane County Fair, and Utica Fest. We are waiting for final plans for the other events and will post our hours once we confirm them. Follow us on Facebook at Stoughton FFA Alumni for updates and other information!