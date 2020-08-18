Hannah Anderson was just 4 when she was first diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
After two and half years of treatment, Hannah and her family thought they were in the clear as she slipped into remission.
In June of this year, Hannah’s leukemia came back.
Now, Hannah will go through 32.5 hours of chemotherapy to reduce the overgrowth of white blood cells in her body caused by the leukemia. Her doctors are hopeful that after treatment, Hannah will be able to live like a normal 10 year old, Hannah’s aunt Jamie Anderson told the Hub.
Even through the pain and discomfort, Jamie said Hannah loves to play with her two best friends and is extremely close to her older sister, who enjoy playing with Shopkins and painting their nails together, Jamie said.
The outpouring of support from people in the community has been amazing, Jamie said.
When Hannah drives around and sees the pink and orange “Hope For Hannah” signs she gets so excited, Jamie said.
It is able to provide an exciting distraction for her and her family as they see the signs spotted all over Stoughton, Oregon and Edgerton.
At a “Hope for Hannah” fundraiser held on Saturday, Aug. 15, area businesses donated over 20 gift certificates, and more than 10 prize baskets.
“Not a single business turned me away,” Jamie said about asking for donations.
Hannah is going to be a fifth grader at Kegonsa Elementary School and a Facebook page shows Hannah’s progress as she goes through treatment.
“Hannah is a beautiful, smart, funny and tough little girl,” it reads. “We got this!”