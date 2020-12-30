Huge solar farm project approved
The solar farm project that will help to power the city’s electricity needs, as well as other companies in Dane County, got the approvals it needed this year.
The 20 megawatt solar farm on the O’Brien property on either side of Seminole Highway south of Lacy Road received state approval in October after the city approved it in January and agreed to buy energy generated from it in March.
The City of Fitchburg is one of those partners that will be receiving 500 kilowatts of energy from the project, which is twice as much as the Common Council initially approved. MGE allocated additional energy to the city from a second 250-kilowatt array on the solar farm after another of the utility’s partners requested to receive less.
That will allow Fitchburg to meet its goal of having 25% of its energy needs met by renewable energy by 2025. The energy generated by the project will bring the city to around 33%.
– Kimberly Wethal
Local clerks adapt to election court decisions, recounts
The November election took more than a month to settle.
In the spring, COVID-19 posed significant challenges for local municipality clerks, who faced unprecedented levels of absentee ballot requests and exponential increases in costs to send them.
The day before the April 7 spring election, Gov. Tony Evers attempted to postpone it because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the state Supreme Court quickly overruled him.
It took a week after polls closed for election results, with absentee ballots getting extra time to arrive.
In November, President Donald Trump’s campaign’s accusations of both voter fraud and clerks disobeying election laws prompted a recount in the state’s two most populous counties, Milwaukee and Dane. The recount required all municipal clerks in Dane County to go to Madison's Monona Terrace to verify their results.
– Kimberly Wethal