Machotka takes the reins at chief
After nearly a year-long search, The Verona Fire Department’s new chief was a familiar one — Dan Machotka.
The Police and Fire Commission at its May 11 meeting announced that it had chosen Machotka, who has been acting chief since former Chief Joe Giver officially retired Jan. 2 and has been the department’s officer in charge since Giver’s last day in the office, Sept. 27, 2019.
Machotka has been with the department since 2010, serving as a training officer, a lieutenant and deputy chief
– Mackenzie Krumme .
Flooding fixes in town, Fitchburg
Looking for solutions to flooding in the Goose Lake area became a priority for the Town of Verona and the City of Fitchburg this year.
Both municipalities approved a contract for consultants this year to examine the issues with flooding that have led to multiple closures of Fitchrona Road over the last two decades. Those consultants have looked at the challenging topography of the area that currently has water flow from Goose Lake needing to move to higher elevations and underneath Hwy. 18-151 twice to flow out of the area.
The city and town have not formally made any decisions on a solution.