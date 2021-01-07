Despite the toll COVID-19 has taken on the food and beverage industry, the village could get some new businesses in that sector this year.
Four are already in the works – a restaurant, a self-serve winery and a dessert cafe downtown, plus a brewery on Market Street.
Oregon resident Patrick Sweeney and his childhood friend Matthew Stebbins are set to remodel 113 S. Main St. – the space formerly occupied by Charlie’s on Main – to open their new pizza-focused restaurant, Good Company. While initially the pair set a goal to open before Christmas 2020, their new goal is to start remodeling in February and open by April, according to the business’ Facebook page.
Steve Dieter and Todd Malcook are set to go before the Planning Commission on Jan. 14 to share their concept for The Wine Reserve. The self-serve winery would also offer cheeses and hors d’oeuvres, a patio and an indoor stage. The duo are eyeing the former Recreational Concepts building, 113 N. Main St., to host live music and special events.
In December, the Village Board gave Netherwood Brewing Company its approval for the development of a brewery and beer tasting room at 900 Market St. The concept revamps an existing warehouse space behind Layer Cake Shop.
The Chocolate Caper has plans to expand with a new dessert spot called The Kickback Cafe. In August, owner Dan Donoghue requested an alcohol beverage license for a new business next door to the chocolate shop at 105 S. Main St.