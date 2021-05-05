In a typical year, the Stoughton High School Norwegian Dancers practice in person four days a week, where they’d learn 48 high-energy Scandinavian dances.
By the time Syttende Mai rolls around, students have easily practiced for hundreds of hours. But as of the end of December 2020, the 22 Dancers have only received three hours of in-person practice, as they’ve abided by COVID-19 guidelines.
They started practicing in-person in January and have been preparing for their year end finale at the Syttende Mai celebration for months.
And although for seniors, the last two years as Dancers hasn't looked the same as it did in 2019, the comradery and connection among the Dancers is still visible. Director Staci Heimsoth previously told the Hub she is inspired by how the students have handled the uncertainty of what is next.
The Stoughton Courier Hub caught up with the five Dancer seniors to hear about their favorite moments, and lessons learned.
