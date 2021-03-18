Heather Reekie

Age: 48
Family: Partner Harold, teenage children Anna & Ethan
Originally from: Madison
Lived in Verona since: 2005
Education: BS, UW-Eau Claire & MS, UW-Madison - Communication Disorders
Occupation: Speech & Language Pathologist
Employer/job title: Verona Area School District
Political experience: Served four terms on Verona’s City Council, Chair Public Safety & Welfare Committee, Member Parks, Recreation & Forestry Committee, Personnel Committee, and Sustainability Task Force
Other notable affiliations: La Leche League, American Speech Language Hearing Association
Essay questions
Why are you running for alder, and why should people vote for you?
I am running for alder in Verona because it is important that citizen concerns are addressed and acted upon, and I will continue to be a responsive alder. People should vote to keep me in position to further several initiatives, such as those pertaining to sustainability and anti-racism.
In July, the council passed a resolution to decrease the effects of institutionalized racism. What are the next steps the city should take to fulfill that goal?
In order to decrease the harmful effects of institutionalized racism the city should continuously update hiring policies, provide anti-racism training for all city staff and employees, expand voting opportunities, and support projects that actively seek to dismantle systemic racism.
What are the most important issues facing the city?
The most important issues facing Verona are environmental sustainability, affordable housing, and downtown redevelopment projects. Recognizing that the economy drives everything, Verona must position itself as a leader in encouraging jobs in renewable energy and offering affordable housing options for those who work in Verona.
What role can the city play in helping ensure the safety of its citizens and the health of businesses as it relates to COVID-19 recovery?
Verona can vie for Verona’s city staff, business employees, and residents not included in phase 1A or 1B vaccination recipients to receive vaccinations as soon as they become available. The city can also continue to allow for businesses to apply for conditional use permits to improve their business so they may thrive beyond the pandemic.
How should the city prioritize how it develops going forward?
Because Verona recognizes that climate change impacts people’s health and quality of life, the city’s Sustainability Resolution should guide development decisions, going forward. Verona needs to prioritize fill-in development, stormwater management systems that decrease flooding and protect our waterways, use of solar and other renewable energy sources, and planting of native species.
What should the city do about the lack of affordable housing?
Verona needs to continue to act upon opportunities, such as using funds from extending TID#6 for one year, to improve affordable housing stock in the city. The city can encourage the acquisition of low-income tax credits from WHEDA, and assist affordable housing projects that meet state statute requirements to improve housing options in Verona.
If budgets and spending limits did not prevent it, what is one project you would champion to improve the quality of life in Verona?
If budgets and spending limits were not factors, I would champion a project entailing retrofitting all Verona businesses and residences with renewable energy sources to reduce Verona’s carbon footprint. I would also ensure that waste and stormwater management systems be equipped to only allow purified water, free of contaminants, to enter streams and lakes.
What is the best thing about Verona?
The best thing about Verona is the people, and their relationships with one another, bolstered by our collective path toward an anti-racist community and the beautiful natural environment that benefits us all.