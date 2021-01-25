For healthcare workers, the COVID-19 pandemic is personal.
Over the last 10 months, they continuously adapted to changing protocols, missed seeing coworkers smile behind their masks and entered coronavirus hot spots like clinics, assisted living facilities and hospitals.
All the while, they protect themselves and the people they serve.
At Skaalen Retirement services, none of the 600 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. CEO Kris Krentz said that is because of the vigilance of the 230 staff members who serve the seniors each day.
“They come to work everyday and are so loyal and dedicated to serving their residents,” he said. They know that everything they do can put their residents at risk.”
Despite long days at work for the CNAs, nurses, maintenance staff, support staff and kitchen aides, many of those workers say their worries are focused on the residents.
Jaime Schmidt, a CNA who has worked at Skaalen for 25 years, said staff are doing whatever they can to bring residents joy in a time when their only interaction with family is through a window or a screen.
She said staff regularly paint nails, play games, have mini birthday celebrations and encourage residents to talk about their past.
“We are taking the time out of our day to show them that we are here for them,” Schmidt said. “We aren’t your real family, but we are your family during this time.”
Amy Hermes, a registered nurse and vice president of patient services at Stoughton Health, echoed Schmidt by noting that even in a time of crisis, employees are thinking about the community they serve.
“We don’t just want to be the hospital to be here for when you're sick -- we want you to be well in the community, too,” she said.
During the holidays, Stoughton Health staff gathered hundreds of pounds of food to donate to pantries in Stoughton, McFarland and Oregon. .
Stoughton Health opened a public testing site that at its peak was testing 100-120 people in a 10-hour span, Hermes said.
“That call of duty is always there no matter what we are facing,” she said.
As the virus surged, staff members agreed to pick up extra shifts and work overtime. It is the first time in Hermes’ 10 years of employment that she witnessed the hospital use traveling nurses to address staffing shortages and give employees a needed break.
Even during those stressful times, when staff are balancing the stresses at work and home, Hermes said there is a camaraderie among staff members. A tagline -- #WeGotThis -- floats around the hospital, Hermes said.
“It is not just words, it is our attitude. We've got this. We are going to come out of this a much stronger and cohesive team.”
Krentz said employees at Skaalen have switched schedules to accommodate mothers with children at home for virtual learning.
“I thank them for their dedication, loyalty and good judgement,” he said. “They haven’t let up, even for a minute.”