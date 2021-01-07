With COVD-19 numbers on the decline and new science pointing to less spread of the virus at schools, Public Health Madison and Dane County is giving the green light to opening more elementary schools.
At the Monday, Dec. 14, meeting of the Oregon school board, district superintendent Leslie Bergstrom said updated guidance from PHMDC that arrived just hours earlier will allow grades 3-6 to return next month if schools meet certain requirements.
She said virtual schooling will be an option the rest of the year for families who would prefer it.
Students in grades K-2 have been back in classes since Oct. 5, but Bergstrom said the district is planning to have students in grades 3-5 return Tuesday, Jan. 19 for half-days. Students in sixth grade would return for half-days on Monday, Jan. 25.
That would comprise all four elementary schools and Rome Corners Intermediate (grades 5-6) school. Bergstrom said district administrators haven’t had time to establish a timeline yet for middle and high school students in grades 7-12.
“We still have a lot of analyzing and planning to do related to the contents of the requirements and recommendations,” Bergstrom said.
The new county health recommendations “very much align” with the district’s original ideas of implementing phased in-person schooling, she said, including “strong infection control measures.”
“If schools decide to open – which we certainly will here in Oregon – they recommend a phased approach, beginning with elementary schools first. Everything we will be doing in the next month to get our schools reopened will be aligned with their guidance.”
Bergstrom had hinted at recent board meetings that she expected new county guidelines to come soon. The district has followed the recommendations, even though they stopped having legal power in September after the state Supreme Court blocked enforcement of the county order requiring virtual learning only for students in grades 3-12.
Among the logistical considerations for returning more students to schools are figuring out how groups will be staffed and how to provide socially distanced transportation.
The district earlier this month sent families of middle and high school students a link to an instructional video to give them an idea of what the second semester would look like when phased restart students return.