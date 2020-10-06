The Verona Area School District plans to follow county guidelines before bringing students in grades 3-12 back to school.
The district’s medical advisory panel has suggested that administration follow the county’s recommended metrics despite a court injunction last month preventing the county from enforcing them. Those metrics from Public Health Madison Dane County set the bar at an average of no more than 39 new daily average cases for 14 days to allow grades 3-5 to return to class, and 19 or lower for grades 6-12, and each of those must be sustained for four weeks. As of Oct. 1, that number was 139.
Dr. Mark Wirtz, a family medicine doctor with UW Health and a member of the district’s medical advisory panel, said the metrics are based on the population of Dane County. He said districts in the county are lucky to have a public health agency to turn to.
Wirtz also discouraged looking at census tract data to determine whether it’s safe to reopen, because Verona, like many other districts in the county, is part of a larger metropolitan area that has people moving among communities on a daily basis.
“I’ll be frank, I’m tired of this pandemic, and saddened by all the things it has cost our community,” he said. “But we still find ourselves in the middle of a terrible pandemic that’s currently spreading rapidly and widely in our community … we are blessed to have the staff at PHMDC working to deliver those metrics for us, as opposed to having to create them ourselves.”
While administrators had some good news for the board – the start of limited in-person options as part of its “Virtual+” plan discussed in June, the realization of how much lower the average daily case numbers needed to be to bring students back left some board members frustrated and emotional.
New daily cases of COVID-19 in Dane County are not as high as they were in mid-September, when positive tests from a significant number of University of Wisconsin-Madison students contributed to an all-time high number of new cases that reached 487 on Sept. 9. But that’s nowhere close to where the county’s outlined metrics would need the rate of transmission to be to bring older students back.
The county last had an average of 39 cases a day in mid-June, and the last time its average was 19 new cases or fewer was early June. Those numbers are based on the county’s population, and the number of cases per 100,000 people.
Before bringing students back, the district will also need to consider its ability to staff buildings, especially in the case of a potential outbreak that requires quarantining, transportation costs and sanitizing of buildings and facilities, superintendent Dean Gorrell told the board.
When the county meets those metrics, VASD plans to bring grades 3-5 back in a similar way to how their K-2 counterparts are doing in-person learning. Students who opted for the phased-in plan will go for half-days four days a week.
Grades 6-12 would more closely follow the blended learning model the district pitched to the board in mid-June, in which students would be separated into eight cohorts, and then half of the cohorts would attend school at the same time, two days a week, with the other three days as virtual learning.
The district would hold no in-person learning on Wednesdays, which would be cleaning day.
Regardless of the metrics, the district is required to make a “good faith effort” to social distance students, a requirement unaffected by the state Supreme Court’s enjoinment of Order No. 9 in September.
Each Thursday, the medical advisory board will look at the county’s COVID-19 snapshots to evaluate whether students can be brought back. In the meantime, district staff will again survey parents with students in grades 3-5 who chose the phased return option to gauge their interest in sending their students back. That will help the district determine transportation and staffing needs, Gorrell said.
Board member Meredith Stier Christensen, holding back tears, said it was devastating to look at the metrics and realize students aren’t going to be able to go back to in-person learning any time soon.
“As a parent, the metrics are hard to wrap your mind around – as a parent of a senior, I can’t tell you right now that my heart’s not breaking, because it is, and it’s probably breaking hearts across our district right now,” she said. “I do come back to the fact that our district has operated within PHMDC guidelines from the beginning, and within those guidelines, we have found some very creative and out-of-the-box ways to educate our youngest learners, and did so in a way that was setting a path for other districts in the county.”
Board member Carolyn Jahnke asked the board if there were other metrics the district could consider when deciding to bring students back.
Jahnke has expressed frustration over PHMDC’s requirements and guidelines in previous meetings and suggested the district strongly consider other data that indicates damage done to academic learning, such as student attendance and progress, when deciding whether to bring students back to school.
“I’m wondering why, in our risk assessment, if there was a risk assessment, when we are looking at physical health, mental health, academic learning, all of those pieces of a student, why we are choosing to let the physical be the main outweighing factor of doing what everyone says is best for our students,” she said.