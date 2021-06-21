Bree Wannebo has been chasing the Oregon High School shot put record of 38 feet, 6 ½ inches since she was a freshman.
The senior picked the right time to break it, doing so while also winning the Division 1 Beloit Memorial sectional track and field meet to qualify for state.
The team’s 1,600-meter relay and 3,200-meter relay teams will also advance to the state meet at the University of Wisconsin - La Crosse on Saturday, June 26, after placing third in their events.
Wannebo broke the record, throwing over 39 feet. But that didn’t satisfy Wannebo, beating her own record in her next throw with a heave of 40-1 ½.
"I've seen her working in the offseason in the back of her house just because I'm her neighbor. She is an athlete who is committed to her fitness year-round, and it is totally paying off here,” coach Ned Lease said. “She's a very positive person, a very calming influence and inspirational influence to her teammates."
Lease thinks Wannebo has a shot to finish high on the podium at the state meet.
The Panthers shuffled the order of their relays in both the 3,200 and 1,600-meter relays, and it paid off for both.
In the 3,200 relay, junior Grace Riedl started strong for the Panthers before senior Halle Bush took the handoff and put the team in first place. Junior Amelia Hermanson kept the pace by running a personal record before senior Clara Hughes held on to help the Panthers finish third and qualify for state.
When his runners asked for feedback, Lease kept it simple.
"My favorite thing to say is 'You just did really, really good.' It's not a flashy kind of catchphrase, it's nothing like that. It’s just you did such a good job. And they totally did, that four by eight,” he said.
The success continued in the 1,600 relay with another new arrangement of runners. In a race that took place around 9 p.m. due to a weather delay, a last second lean at the finish line from Riedl made the difference.
The Panthers advanced by running a 4:14.26, one-tenth of a second faster than fourth place Badger High School. It was a big accomplishment for the team that was seeded seventh out of eight teams.
Junior Teagan Phillips started the Panthers off with her best 400 of the year from lane seven, handing the baton off to Bush for the second leg. She made a strong cut to the inside and put the Panthers in first place before passing the baton to senior Isabella Nowka, who gave it to Riedl for the finish.
"It was a shootout from that point because there was three or four teams right in the mix there vying for the state qualification position, and it came all the way down to the to the kick at the end, all the way down the homestretch,” Lease said.
“She was battling a Kettle Moraine girl all the way through and ended up passing her but then still wasn’t in position to win or position to qualify, but Grace put in a really great lean and ended up beating her.”
Lease said he thought the girls got fourth place at first, but the lean from Riedl made the difference.
Bush said the Oregon team wanted it more than the other teams and wanted to give themselves a chance.
"To be honest we didn’t know what it was gonna be like with the relays because we know that some of the other girls have not gone as hard because they had guaranteed spots. So watching that race, especially Clara coming in on the last leg, it just is so great because both her and I are seniors, this is going to be our last year and it just means so much to be able to go with our team,” she said.
Lease thinks the experience of being the underdog and still advancing could help both of his relays at the state meet. Having more than a week between sectionals and the state meet should help, too.
"It’s definitely uncharted territory, but expectation-wise, I expect them to perform at their very best. And that’s the base level expectation, but we are going to position ourselves to do something great. And by doing something great, that means outperforming our seed or significantly outperforming our seed like we did last night.”