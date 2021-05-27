The Verona Area High School girls soccer team split two Big Eight Conference games last week and lost a road nonconference game to Waunakee 1-0 on Saturday, May 21.
The Wildcats lost to Sun Prairie 3-1 on Tuesday, May 18, at the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field in Sun Prairie. Verona (3-3-1, 1-1 Big Eight) then bounced back to stymie Janesville Craig 7-0 on Thursday, May 20, in Janesville.
Waunakee 1, Verona 0
The Wildcats lost a nail-biter to the Warriors May 21, in Waunakee.
Waunakee’s Lauren Meudt scored at 9:02 and that was all the Warriors would need to hold off the Wildcats.
Verona junior goalkeeper Elsa Queoff had eight saves and the Cardinals outshot the Wildcats 13-8.
Verona 7, Janesville Craig 0
The Wildcats exploded for six goals in the second half to topple the Cougars on May 20, in Janesville.
Verona senior Kasey Gilboy and sophomore Evalyn Lotta each scored two goals to lead the Wildcats. Verona sophomore Jenna Albert scored on an assist by Gilboy at 2:58. It didn’t take the Wildcats long to get on the board in the second half.
Verona junior defender Lauren Simonett scored at 58:30 to give Verona a 2-0- lead. About 20 minutes later, Lotta scored on an assist by senior midfielder Natalie Linebarger.
Verona scored four goals in the final 9 minutes. Gilboy scored her first goal on an assist by Albert at 81:37 to give the Wildcats a 4-0 lead. Gilboy scored her second goal about 4 minutes later on an assist by junior forward Anna Burse. Lotta scored her second goal at 87:27 and Burse tacked on a goal at 88:17.
The Wildcats outshot the Cougars 25-2. Verona freshman goalkeeper Jordan Rosenfeld had two saves.
Sun Prairie 3, Verona 1
Gilboy scored a goal in the sixth minute to tie the game, but Sun Prairie answered with two more goals to lift the Cardinals.
Sun Prairie scored all three of its goals in the first half. Queoff had eight saves for the Wildcats.
With the win, Sun Prairie (5-3, 5-0 Big Eight) stayed on top in the conference.