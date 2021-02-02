The Verona girls basketball team received the No. 2 seed in the WIAA Division 1 Baraboo/Pardeeville/Portage regional.
The WIAA released the seeds and regional brackets on Sunday, Jan. 31. The top seed in the regional is Waunakee (4-3), with Oregon (4-2) receiving the No. 4 seed.
Verona (2-2) will play No. 3 seed DeForest (7-3) in a semifinal at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, at a site to be determined.
The Wildcats got off to a late start by getting approval from the school district on Dec. 23 to play games outside of Dane County, starting Jan. 12. Verona had a player test positive for COVID-19, so they had to quarantine 10 days before dropping a season-opener to Brookfield Central, 65-61, on the road Jan. 21. Since then, the Wildcats have won two straight.
Oregon, which made a run to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament for the first time since back-to-back state trips in 1980-81, will play a regional quarterfinal game against Middleton (0-2) on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at a site to be determined.
The opening round of regional play is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 9. The second round is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 12, with regional finals on Saturday, Feb. 13.
The brackets will be reseeded prior to sectional semifinals scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18, with the sectional finals on Saturday, Feb. 20. After the regional championship game, the sectional will be reseeded and the brackets will be released on Feb. 14.