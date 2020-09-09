In last week’s issue of the Hub, a story about Gazebo Muzikk incorrectly stated when and how the event will be run.
Gazebo Muzikk is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday evenings after Labor Day weekend at Mandt Park. Visitors are still asked to arrive between 5:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m., and to stay in their vehicles unless they are using the restroom.
There are also no “pods” or six feet circles placed six feet apart for concert-goers, due to Public Health Madison and Dane County outdoor event restrictions.
The Hub regrets the errors.