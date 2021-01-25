On Monday, March 16, as Dane County declared a state of emergency, local restaurants shut their doors and grocery stores flooded with customers.
That day, Ruby Sekhon, owner of Quick Stop, told the Hub he had to limit toilet paper to one roll per customer.
“I have never before seen anything like this in my life,” she told the Hub in March.
Since the initial surge of panic shopping in March and April, things have calmed down. But grocery store workers, servers and convenience-store employees never missed a beat.
Grocery stores and gas stations were never required to shut down in Wisconsin, but they had to quickly adapt to the massive increase in customers and implement safety protocols like plexiglass, masks and social distancing. Restaurants temporarily shut down and now operate at limited capacity.
Ken Gulseth, owner of Koffee Kup on Main Street for 31 years, said a drop in business from the pandemic forced him to siphon money out of his retirement and avoid taking time off. However, the support from regulars has kept the restaurant going so far.
“They want us to survive,” he said.
Capacity at the restaurant is 20 people, and Gulseth said customers will wait in their cars or take food to go. The staff, he said, is highly aware of their surroundings and constantly wipes down menus, door handles, walls and any surface that is touched. Fortunately, no one’s tested positive for the virus.
“We’ve been pretty lucky,” he said.
Kris Leikness, who has worked at Quick Stop for 12 years, said she has an autoimmune disease and at first was afraid of all the contact with customers. But now she feels more comfortable, and is happy to see her regular customers, who often thank employees. Their gas provider, Mobil, sent employees T-shirts that read “Fueling the Frontlines.”
“That meant a lot to us,” Leikness said.
Some young workers, like Miranda Sullivan, a 16-year-old bagger at Pick ‘N Save, had to learn how to navigate their first job during a pandemic.
She has worked at Pick ‘N Save since August, and on a busy Sunday, during shifts ranging from three to five hours, she sees dozens of customers. Most have been nice, she said, including a man who offered to buy employees candy and a person who gave her a flower.
Early on, the national shortage of items like toilet paper, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes confused some customers, though, as well as a coin shortage, which can make it tough to make exact change, Sullivan said.
“Some customers didn’t understand why we had to do that,” she said.
Still, Gulseth said it is amazing how quickly people working on the “front lines” adapted to restrictions and protocols related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That is what we are doing. That is what everyone is doing,” Gulseth said.