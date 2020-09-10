This is the second of a two-part series on the new K-6 elementary school in Fitchburg. Last week’s week’s story focused on staff preparation for the new year and building the school’s culture, while this week highlights the school’s design features and new opportunities for students.

Forest Edge timeline

Nov. 6, 2018: Voters in the Oregon School District approved two referenda – $44.9 million for construction and $2.1 million for operations and maintenance – by nearly a 2-to-1 margin.

June 6, 2019: Groundbreaking is held at 4848 Brassica Road.

September 2019: District hires Brooklyn Elementary principal and long-time OSD educator Kerri Modjeski as the school’s first principal.

December 2019: Forest Edge chosen as the name by student ballot

December 2019: School board approves new attendance boundaries after nine months, based on transportation safety/efficiency and keeping students in a zone for the closest school.

January 2020: Staff hiring process begins

August 2020: Staff begins move-in

Sept. 8, 2020: Virtual schooling begins