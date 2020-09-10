Madison Edgewood senior Sarah Lazar will continue her basketball career at the next level in college.
Lazar announced on Twitter on Saturday, Aug. 15, that she was committing to Saint Louis University to play women’s basketball.
The 6-3 Lazar averaged 11.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game last season in leading the Crusaders to a 16-9 record and a third-place finish in the Badger South with a 10-4 mark. She was the team leader in field goal percentage (53.1%) and blocks (30).
Edgewood advanced to a WIAA regional championship and lost to Platteville 47-38 on Feb. 29. Lazar, who has the ability to shoot from the outside as a post player, scored a game-high 14 points in the loss to the Hillmen.
Lazar was a first-team Badger South All-Conference selection and a first-team selection to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 3 All-State team.
Lisa Stone, a former Oregon High School and University of Iowa standout and former coach for the Wisconsin women’s basketball team, is the Saint Louis University women’s basketball coach.
Lazar tweeted that she was “blessed” to play for Stone.
“I’m extremely excited to announce that I will be furthering my athletic and academic career at Saint Louis University!” she wrote. “I want to thank my family, friends and teammates, and all of my coaches who have encouraged me through the years, especially Lora Staveness, Bob Johnson, and Reggie Williams, along with my trainers Gary Close, Kjersten Bakke, and Michael Boos.”