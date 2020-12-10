Graduate transfer Estella Moschkau, a 2017 Madison Edgewood alumnus, scored seven points and grabbed five rebounds in the Badgers’ 85-78 loss to Iowa in the Big Ten opener for both teams on Saturday, Dec. 5, at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
With the loss, the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team drops to 1-1, 0-1 Big Ten. Moschkau, a transfer from Stanford, is averaging seven points and three assists in two games.
She was named Wisconsin co-Miss Basketball and the Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year in 2017 after leading the Crusaders to a WIAA Division 3 state championship.
Wisconsin tied Iowa at 41 with under 8 minutes to play in the third quarter but the Hawkeyes went on a 20-10 run to lead 61-51 after three quarters.
It was a see-saw game in the first half. Wisconsin trailed by 14 points with less than 5 minutes to play before going on an 11-0 run over the next 3 minutes to cut the Hawkeyes’ lead to 35-32 with 1:59 to play in the half.
Iowa got its lead back up to eight points with 13 seconds to go before Moschkau drilled a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to cut the Iowa lead to 40-35 at the half.
UW redshirt junior Alex Luehring scored one point and had one rebound against the Hawkeyes. She scored 11 points and hit two 3-pointers in the season-opening 73-66 win over Northern Iowa Nov. 29.
Luehring, a 2017 Verona Area High School graduate, is averaging 6 points per game for the Badgers.
Wisconsin will host Rutgers on Friday, Dec. 11, at the Kohl Center in Madison.