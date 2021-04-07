The Oregon High School volleyball team started with a spark on Senior Night, but lost a four set match to Beaver Dam on Monday, April 5, in Oregon.
Oregon (1-6) came out and knocked off the Golden Beavers in the first set 25-18. Beaver Dam responded by winning the next three sets 25-19, 25-16, 26-24.
“We came out with a lot of energy and strong all around,” Oregon coach Jenn Grulke said, though she noted the Panthers had some serving and hitting errors that killed momentum.
“I’m really proud of the fight we had tonight,” Grulke said. “We had contributions from every single player and pushed hard.”
Oregon received a second seed in a WIAA DIvision 1 Mount Horeb regional and will play third-seeded Monroe in a regional semifinal on Saturday, April 10, at Mount Horeb High School. If the Panthers beat the Cheesemakers, Oregon will play top-seeded Mount Horeb in a regional final.
The WIAA released the regional pairings and seeds on Sunday. Verona (6-2) was scheduled to be in the Panthers’ regional. However, the Wildcats had to pull out of the tournament because of a positive COVID-19 case in the program forced them to quarantine.
The Panthers beat the Cheesemakers in five sets earlier this season.
“Monroe has a couple big hitters and a strong block, so we’ll need to work our serves and hits to keep them from giving the ball to those players, as well as adjust our hitting to continue to be effective,” Grulke said. “Our ability to put Monroe out of system is going to be a big factor in the game. I expect us to have strong serving, which will also help us in the match to keep Monroe a little uncomfortable.”