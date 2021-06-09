Led by junior Nikita Lebbie, the Madison Edgewood girls track team won the program’s first ever Badger South Conference championship on their home track on Tuesday, June 8.
Lebbie won conference championships in the 100 meter dash (12.52) and long jump with a jump of 16 feet-11 ¾ inches. She also teamed with sophomore Victoria Rodriguez, freshman Anna Messner and senior Joelle Browne to win the 800 relay in 1 minute, 52.10 seconds.
Junior Amber Grosse won a conference title in the 300 hurdles (47.23)
Edgewood captured the girls’ conference title in a tight race, just ahead of Stoughton 118-11.5. Monona Grove took third (106).
In the boys’ conference meet, Edgewood took third (105), 11.5 points behind conference champion Monroe and runner-up Monona Grove (111).Edgewood senior Leo Richardson, a University of Wisconsin-Madison track and cross country commit, won the conference title in the 1,600 (4:19.21) and the 3,200 (9:45.93). He finished second in the 800 (2:01.71) behind Oregon junior Yordanos Zelinski (1:58.80).
Edgewood junior Caden Thomas captured the conference championship in the high jump (6-2) and senior Cam Fane won the long jump (20-4 ¾) and took third in the 100 (11.46). Nick Gehring finished second in the 200 (22.78) and third in the 400 (51.67).