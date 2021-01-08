In the first few months of 2020, dozens of high school teams propelled themselves and their teams to state competitions.
Unfortunately, after Verona Area High School’s triumphs in hockey and Madison Edgewood’s repeat state championship in boys swimming, organized sporting events mostly came to a stop for the year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the cancellations and postponements, there are still many athletic accomplishments Fitchburgers can celebrate.
Prior to the pandemic, the Fitchburg area was well-represented at the state level, with five teams making state runs last winter.
The Verona boys hockey team won its second state title in program history, and the Edgewood boys swimming team, led by University of Wisconsin-Madison commit Truman teDuits, repeated as the WIAA Division 2 state champions. Edgewood senior Baluck Deang became the school’s first girls’ singles tennis champion in 2019 and now is the program’s first repeat winner.
In its first state appearance, the Madison Metro Lynx girls hockey team brought home the silver trophy as the state runner-up. The Oregon High School girls basketball team made its first Division 2 state tournament run since 1980.
Madison West senior Isaac Casey-Hrenak, a University of Wisconsin-Madison commit, and senior Charlie Feller, a University of Iowa commit, both won gold medals at the Division 1 state meet.
Edgewood senior Leo Richardson was one of the few fall sports athletes to have a memorable season, winning a state title in the Division 2 cross country meet. The Verona Area/Madison Edgewood gymnastics team stunned a talented field and qualified for the WIAA Division 1 state meet to end Middleton’s run of eight straight state appearances.
1. Verona boys hockey wins state title
Forward Leo Renlund and the boys hockey team made their luck when it counted, winning two games in overtime to win the Division 1 state championship in March.
Third-seeded Verona stunned top-seeded Notre Dame de la Baie 2-1 in overtime on Saturday, March 7, at the Alliant Energy Center’s Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
During overtime, Renlund caught an airborne puck from Notre Dame goaltender Bo Buckley. He then quickly dropped the puck and fired a shot just under Buckley’s legs 6:17 minutes into overtime for the victory.
Renlund ripped off his helmet and tossed it in the air as the celebration began for the Wildcats (25-4) after his goal gave the Wildcats a second state title and first since 2014.
The Wildcats were in the state tournament for the third straight year.
“It’s my biggest goal for sure,” Renlund told the Press following the win. “I know there was a little bit of luck involved. But I can definitely chalk it up to all of the hours in the basement and all the hours of practice, just knowing where I should be.”
The Tritons outshot the Wildcats 31-20 and had golden opportunities on back-to-back power plays midway through the second period. Verona first-team all-state goaltender Kaden Grant stopped several shots to keep Verona within striking distance. Grant made 14 of his 30 saves in the second period.
2. Edgewood boys swim team repeats as Div. 2 state champs
Edgewood senior and UW recruit Truman teDuits had a Division 2 state swimming meet to remember after setting two state records and helping the Crusaders repeat as team champions.
TeDuits won individual state titles in the 200-yard individual medley (1:50.03) and the 100 butterfly (49.52) on Friday, Feb. 21, at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium. His time in the fly tied the state record set by McFarland’s Ryan O’Donnell in 2011.
“Tying that state record was pretty amazing,” teDuits said. “I would have liked to have beat it, but a tie is pretty good. I’ll take it.”
Edgewood won four individual state titles and touched the wall first in two relays en route to repeating as state champions with 293 points, well ahead of runner-up Cedarburg (265). The Crusaders won the first four events — diving, the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle and 200 individual medley to race out to an early lead.
Junior Ben Stitgen won the diving title for the third consecutive year with a score of 483.70.
TeDuits teamed with Alex Moen, Colin Senke and Chase Korb to win the 200 medley relay in a state-record time of 1:33.77, a little more than two seconds ahead of Baraboo.
Senior Nate Frucht, a Boston University recruit, defended his title in the 200 free with a time of 1:41.30, 2.24 seconds ahead of Elkhorn’s Hunter Jonson. Frucht was the runner-up in the 500 free (4:42), a little less than three seconds behind Cedarburg’s Isaac Fleig.
Senke finished second in the 100 back (50.82), Moen took third (51.60) and sophomore Davis Petersen placed ninth (56.07).
Edgewood’s 200 free relay team of Moen, Petersen, Korb and Frucht finished second (1:27.06), .1 seconds behind Elkhorn.
3. Deang repeats as No. 1 singles tennis state champ
Baluck Deang rolled to a second straight No. 1 singles Division 2 state championship Oct. 18, at Sports Core in Kohler.
She helped the Crusaders qualify for the team state tournament for an 11th time, the first since the team won it all back-to-back in 2015-16.
In the final, Deang (13-1) defeated previously unbeaten Appleton Xavier senior Erika Curtin 6-3, 7-5.
After breezing to a win in the first set over Curtin (14-1), Deang trailed 5-3 in the second set. She won the final four games.
4. Metro Lynx finish as state runner-up
The Madison Metro Lynx girls hockey co-op had a historic season of firsts en route to finishing as the state runner-up in the program’s first state appearance.
The Metro Lynx went on to win the Badger Conference for the first time in program history, sharing the title with the Cap City Cougars and Rock County Fury. The Lynx knocked off Milwaukee University, Central Wisconsin and Hudson and climbed the Division 1 rankings with statement wins. The Lynx beat the Cap City Cougars 3-0 in a sectional final to punch its ticket to state.
The Lynx earned the No. 1 seed in the state tournament and beat fourth-seeded Rock County Fury 5-2 in a rubber match on March 5. Verona’s Rachel Mirwald scored two goals to lead the Lynx.
In the championship game, the Lynx lost to the Fox Cities Stars, 5-3.
The second-seeded Stars (22-7) won their second straight state title by outshooting the Lynx 38-18, finished 2-for-5 on the power play and killed all four penalties.
Trailing 2-0, the Lynx got on the board when defenseman Lauren Johnson dished a pass to defenseman Grace Bonnell in the left slot and Bonnell sent a cross-ice pass to senior forward Sydney Raaths, who beat Scriboski for her 33rd goal of the season.
The Lynx then committed three straight penalties and killed the first and third, but not the second and the Stars took a 4-1 lead.
The Lynx rallied with goals by Johnson off an assist from forward Kaya Pelton-Byce and a goal by forward Mia Goetzke to cut the deficit to 4-3.
5. Oregon girls basketball makes first state run in 40 years
March Madness took on a new meaning for the Oregon High School girls basketball team in 2020.
The month is usually dominated by basketball talk, and five high school girls basketball teams in the state capped their seasons with a prize – the state championship trophy and other honors bestowed upon them by their school.
The Panthers were dealt a crushing blow March 12 when the WIAA canceled all remaining games of the state tournament, including Oregon’s state semifinal contest, and the remainder of the boys basketball tournament.
“It’s tough, but we still have so much to be proud of,” Oregon senior point guard Izzie Peterson told the Observer this spring. “Being conference, regional and sectional champs is amazing. We kept telling ourselves that we would have brought a gold ball back if we had played.”
Oregon (21-5) secured the program’s third state berth and first since the second of back-to-back appearances in Division 1 in 1980.
Oregon edged Waukesha West 51-46 to capture a Division 2 sectional championship, which came on the heels of beating Reedsburg 57-43 in a regional final. The Panthers had won the Badger South Conference championship after posting an 11-3 record, two games ahead of second-place Watertown.
6. West’s Casey-Hrenak, Feller strike gold
The Regents finished fourth at the Division 1 state meet with 180 points and had two swimmers win state championships at the UW Natatorium on Feb. 22.
Casey-Hrenak captured the 100-yard freestyle state title in 44.97 seconds, 0.48 seconds ahead of Sun Prairie junior Ben Wiegand.
Both Casey-Hrenak and Wiegand broke the previous state record in the 50 free. However, Wiegand took gold with a time of 20.16 seconds and Casey-Hrenak finished second (20.43). The duo broke the previous record (20.44) set by Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights’ Matt Friede in 2010.
The other title for the Regents came from Feller who won the 100 breaststroke in 56.10 seconds, 0.69 seconds ahead of Wiegand.
Big Eight Conference rival Middleton snapped Madison West’s streak of two straight Division 1 state championships.
7. Richardson wins Div. 2 cross country title
Richardson won a Division 2 state cross country title, and nine days later, he verbally committed to run cross country and track at UW.
Richardson dominated the field in the Division 2 state cross country meet at Colby High School, winning a state title with a time of 15:47. It was more than 44 seconds ahead of runner-up Hunter Krepline of Brillion in the 5,000-meter race.
Richardson bolted to the lead in the first 50 yards of his race. His first mile (4:54) was one of his top splits of the season.
He finished about 10 seconds off his best time that came the week before in the sectional (15:37).
8. Verona/Madison Edgewood gymnasts qualify for state
The V/ME girls gymnastics team made a surprise run to the Division 1 state meet and finished 10th.
The Wildcats/Crusaders finished second at the Middleton sectional with 137.300 points to qualify for state, 1.075 points behind sectional champion Madison Memorial. The Wildcats/Crusaders led the Cardinals by 1.425 points going into the final apparatus — the uneven bars.
Hailey Dohnal and Ella Crowley also qualified for state in the all-around competition. Dohnal finished fourth at the sectional (35.20) and Crowley took fifth (34.625). The top five finishers on each apparatus qualified for state.
Dohnal won a sectional championship in the vault with a score of 9.15. She scored a 9.2 on her second attempt, but an average is taken from two judges on two attempts.
The Wildcat/Crusaders placed 10th out of 11 teams in the state team competition March 6 at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School, with a score of 134.482. The Wildcats/Crusaders finished 0.27 points behind ninth-place Marshfield.
Dohnal finished 16th on the balance beam (9.117) and 22nd in the all-around competition (34.883) a day later. Freshman Ella Crowley took 23rd in the all-around (34.267).