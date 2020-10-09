Madison West senior standout swimmers Bridget Sullivan and Natalie Schick have revealed their decisions on where they plan to swim in college.
Sullivan will attend the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, and Schick will attend Rutgers, they announced on collegeswimming.com
Both were WIAA Division 1 state qualifiers last year as the Regents took eighth at state as a team with 128 points.
Sullivan finished eighth in the 50-yard freestyle at the state meet Nov. 3 at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Natatorium last year. Her time of (24.23) in the 50 free was .6 seconds away from a medal. She added a 14th-place finish in the 100 freestyle and was a member of the 200 free relay team’s seventh-place finish, and a member of the 400 free relay team’s 10th-place finish.
On collegeswimming.com, Sullivan said, “I’m super excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and swimming career with Nevada-Las Vegas. Thank you to all of my family, friends and coaches who supported me throughout the years. Can’t wait to be a part of such an amazing team.”
Schick finished ninth at state in the 100 butterfly and 11th in the 100 backstroke after winning a sectional title in the event last season. She was a member of the Regents’ seventh-place 200 medley relay team that finished in (1:47.61), .45 seconds away from a medal.
Schick said on collegeswimming.com, “I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Rutgers University! The strong academics combined with such an amazing team makes Rutgers the perfect fit for me. I can’t wait to be a Scarlet Knight!!”