When Oregon senior Kaitlyn Schwass suffered a torn ACL in an AAU basketball game in the summer of 2019, she thought her chances of playing soccer in college were gone.
It was the second time she had a torn ACL and she knew the long path required strengthening her leg and muscles the rehabilitation would require.
Schwass persevered and found her opportunity signing a National Letter of Intent on Nov. 11 to play soccer at Division II University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota.
“It was a very rewarding feeling to finally get to make that decision,” Schwass said. “It’s been a dream of mine to play in college.”
It was a dream she thought may stay a fantasy because of injuries that have cost her one soccer and one basketball season.
“I definitely learned that I would never take practices and conditioning for granted,” she said. “You never know when it will be taken from you. I didn’t think it would happen to me.”
Her first torn ACL came in eighth grade in 2016-17.
Schwass did star in track her junior year in 2019. She was a member of the Panthers’ 800-meter relay team that finished 22nd (1 minute, 46.30 seconds) at the WIAA DIvision 1 state meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
The second torn ACL last year was a tough blow, she said, because it was during a peak time for soccer recruiting.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and spring sports were wiped out, Schwass went on the offensive, sending college coaches video highlights and meeting with coaches on Zoom calls. .
“It was almost to my advantage that we were in quarantine, because no one was able to play a spring season,” she said.
Schwass talked to Montana State University Billings in Montana and St. Thomas University of St. Thomas, a Division III school in Minneapolis making the jump to Division I next year, and Trine University in Angola in Indiana.
She said she found an ideal fit at Mary after visiting the school in August. Schwass said the two biggest factors that weighed on her in selecting the school was the community atmosphere and she already received early acceptance into the physical therapy grad school.