Madison Edgewood High School will play most fall sports on the traditional schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s all contingent on Forward Dane’s COVID-19 protocols. Edgewood athletic and high school administrators met on a Zoom call Friday, Aug. 21, and subsequently announced the school will play football, girls volleyball, boys soccer, girls tennis and girls golf this fall. Edgewood is switching the girls swimming and diving season and the boys volleyball season to alternative spring seasons.
The Edgewood girls golf and tennis teams have already started the fall season. The Crusader boys soccer and girls volleyball teams open the season at Baraboo on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
The Edghewood football team kicks off the season at Watertown at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25.
“We took a long look at the mental wellness and lack of physical activity (of students) because our numbers are more manageable than the size of some other schools,” Edgewood Athletic Director Chris Zwettler said. “We felt like we could make it happen.”
The Crusaders’ girls golf, girls tennis, boys and girls cross country teams started practice Monday, Aug. 24, one week after the WIAA’s official first day of practices began.
The Edgewood football, boys soccer and girls volleyball teams started practice Sept. 7, but will play all games on the road because of Dane County’s restrictions on gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“One of the big concerns from kids and parents is, ‘if there is no state tournament, we don’t care,’” Zwettler said. “I don’t like that attitude. You play the game for the love of the sport, competition and your team. Not to go out and win your sixth straight championship.”
There is no assurance that there will be a state or postseason culminating event, however. That will be based on the county’s COVID-19 metrics, such as percentage of positivity cases, hospital visits, expanded testing and continued advancements in contact tracing. WIAA officials said they would announce plans for a state tournament or culminating event for fall sports 30 days before the postseason begins.
Zwettler said the boys volleyball team has no other schools to play now because most of their matches are against schools in the Big Eight Conference, which canceled fall sports conference competition and is looking to move the season to the spring. He said the divers on the girls swim team would not have anyone to compete against, because most of their competitions are against Big Eight schools who pushed the fall season back to the spring.
“With the restrictions of how many can be inside the pool at a time, it would be difficult for practice and meet logistics,” he said.
Zwettler said other factors administrators factored into the decision were overlapping of the alternate fall season into the spring, how extended high school seasons would affect later participation in club sports, and the weather in September and October compared to an alternate season held later in March and April.
“We wanted to get something accomplished and completed whatever we could in the fall,” he said.
This summer, Edgewood conducted contact days and workouts. Zwettler, also the school’s boys basketball coach, said the high school had 75 to 80% attendance for boys and girls basketball in those training sessions. He said football, girls soccer and cross country had maximum participation during socially distanced small group training sessions.
Upcoming football practices are planned to be split into small socially-distanced groups, as well, with equipment sanitized after each use and no contact allowed, Zwettler said.
He said he doesn’t know of any student-atheltes getting sick from a summer workout or contact day through the high school, and hopes that continues.
“We will keep our fingers crossed, say our prayers and do our due diligence,” he said.