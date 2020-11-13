Citing Dane County health protocols, Madison Edgewood voluntarily withdrew from the WIAA Division 2 state volleyball tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
In a statement, school officials didn’t specify whether it was COVID-19 related, but alluded to county health guidelines.
“It is with a heavy heart that due to unforeseen circumstances in these unprecedented times, Edgewood girls volleyball will not be able to attend and participate in the WIAA state tournament,” the statement read. “While we are sad for our student-athletes who earned the right to compete for a state championship, we must adhere to public health protocols.”
Edgewood (14-1), the No. 2 ranked team in Division 2, knocked off Platteville 25-13, 25-9, 25-13 in a sectional championship on Saturday, Oct. 31, in Lake Mills to qualify for state for the first time since 2013. The Crusaders were one of 16 teams in the Division 2 postseason field.
The Crusaders received a No. 2 seed at state and were scheduled to play Lakeside Lutheran in a Division 2 state semifinal at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7. Instead, the WIAA announced Platteville will take Edgewood’s spot in the tournament.
The Crusaders closed the season as one of the hottest teams in the state, reeling off eight straight wins and dropping just one set to Sauk Prairie in a four-set win over the Division 1 state qualifying Eagles on Oct. 13.
“Tuesday was probably the most emotional day I have had in my AD profession and being a dad and a coach,” Edgewood athletic director Chris Zwettler said. “There were a lot of tears shed by everyone, but our girls handled it with integrity and class. We will shine through this.”
The WIAA verified the state tournament change in a release: “According to Board of Control approved COVID-19 pandemic accommodations, Platteville — the most recently defeated opponent — will replace Edgewood on the Division 2 bracket, without reseeding.”
Edgewood and Marshall are the only two Dane County high schools that played a volleyball season in the fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Based on tight COVID-19 Public Health Madison Dane County guidelines, county schools were barred from having more than 10 players gather at a time for practice.
Sectional final Edgewood 3, Platteville 0
When senior Marquette University commit Ella Foti injured her ankle in the first set, the Crusaders didn’t miss a beat and rolled past Platteville in a sectional final on Oct. 31.
The Crusaders were led by 6-1 junior Natalie Ring, a Marquette recruit who had match-high 10 kills and seven service aces.
The Crusaders opened a 17-4 lead in the first set and were ahead 18-7 when Foti injured her
ankle. She was able to return for the second set. Edgewood scored 10 consecutive points in taking a 23-4 advantage in the second set.
Foti totaled 20 assists, while being spelled at setter by senior Michelle Schmitt and junior Kayla Buelling. Ally Barth, a 6-1 junior, contributed a match-high six blocks, while junior libero Lauren Hazelett helped the Crusaders’ defense stave off any comeback bid by the Hillmen with 12 digs.
Sectional semifinal Edgewood 3, Wautoma 0
The Crusaders rode the power of their hitters to a sweep of Wautoma in a Division 2 sectional semifinal in Lake Mills. Foti dished out 23 assists, added six digs and posted three service aces, while Ring racked up a team-high 13 kills for Edgewood, who toppled the Hornets, 25-17, 25-14, 25-6.