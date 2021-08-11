The Oregon High School girls tennis team for the first time in decades will not play Stoughton or be in the same conference.
Beginning this month, the Badger Conference will be split into an East/West conference realignment configuration for every sport except football, with a north and south division in each separate conference.
Oregon will compete in the Badger West’s Southwest Division and Stoughton in the Badger East Conference’s Southeast Division. The new conference realignment plan has been in the works for two years. Both the Oregon boys soccer team and volleyball team will play Stoughton in crossover games this season.
When Watertown and Beaver Dam joined the Badger Conference in 2017, the principals voted to re-examine conference alignment after two years. The conference principals in the fall of 2018 directed the athletic directors to review the alignment, taking into account geographic locations, the distance each school travels, school size and competitive balance.
Finally, conference principals and athletic directors announced the realignment plan on Sept. 30, 2019, for all sports except football.
The rationale behind the move is that the east/west alignment creates a more equitable distribution of total miles traveled throughout the conference, and reduced travel on school nights was a priority to minimize missed class time for student-athletes, conference principals and ADs have said.
Oregon boys soccer coach Chris Mitchell said he has mixed feelings about the conference realignment because it takes away some of the flexibility in scheduling nonconference games.
In the Badger West, Mitchell said, Oregon in future years could have road trips to Monroe, Baraboo, Portage or Reedsburg and those are longer trips.
The specific way conference champions are determined will differ based on the sport. The creation of divisions will allow the conference to create a championship week, similar to the Badger Challenge used in boys and girls basketball, in which the top school in each division will take on the other top school from their neighboring division.
There is one big difference.
“To win a conference championship, you have to win that game,” Micthell said. “A team who doesn’t have the best record could win the conference. You just have to be at the top of your four-team pod and win the championship game.”
In the Badger Challenge in basketball, the series of games has served as a showcase of the talent and teams in each of the former Badger South and Badger North and the games did not factor into a team’s conference record.
Conference champions in boys soccer will be determined by the top school in each division taking on the top team from a neighboring division. For example, the top team in boys soccer from the Badger West’s Southwest will play the top team from the Badger West’s Northwest to determine the conference champion in the Badger West.
The championship series will pit the two second, third and fourth-place teams against each other.
In volleyball and girls tennis, there will still be a separate Badger West and Badger East Conference tournament at the end of the regular season. In volleyball, there also will be a Badger Challenge match that pits the top eight teams in how they finished in the standings from the West against their counterparts from the East.
“Everything is still so new,” Oregon volleyball coach Jenn Grulke said. “I’m still getting used to it. Overall, I’m happy we are in the (Badger) West. We will be playing some teams we haven’t seen very often. We will miss the rivalries with Stoughton and Monona Grove.”