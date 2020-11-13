Badger Conference league winter sports competitions have been canceled for 2020-21, and no conference champions will be crowned because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The conference, which includes Oregon High School, announced the decision Friday, Oct. 16, in an email. It does not prevent member schools from participating in nonconference competitions, though none can be held in Dane County under existing health department guidelines.
Oregon School District has suspended all high school and middle school winter sports competitions until allowed by Public Health Madison and Dane County, OHS athletic director Mike Carr wrote in an Oct. 16 letter to parents of OHS students.
Madison Edgewood Athletic Director Chris Zwettler said the school plans to play a winter sports season, with most games and competitions on the road.
The Badger Conference comprises 16 schools in seven different counties, including Dane County, which has been hit hard by COVID-19. Following PHMDC guidance, conference administrators have agreed conference competitions cannot take place during the winter season, Carr said.
The WIAA plans to conduct winter sports and has issued health guidelines for winter sports, which include boys and girls basketball, gymnastics, boys and girls ice hockey, boys swimming and diving and wrestling.
The conference acknowledged in its Oct. 16 statement there will likely be different plans throughout the conference and state, depending on the spread of the virus and local health department guidance.
“We understand the need to be flexible, adaptable, and use creative thinking as we move forward and appreciate the understanding of our school communities as we continue to work together to navigate the COVID-19 situation,” the statement read.
Oregon
In the letter, Carr wrote that the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and communities is the top priority. He said OHS student-athletes in winter sports are still encouraged to continue to register and submit paperwork so they can participate when the county gives the go-ahead.”
“We realize that our current situation is not easy for any of us and has been extremely challenging for our students, parents, and coaches,” he wrote.
Carr said the district is working with high school coaches to provide small group in-person activities that will meet the county’s requirements. High school winter sports coaches also will continue to provide virtual learning team activities as they did in the fall.
The district is working with middle school partners on the possibility of shifting middle school practices and games to later in the school year, he said.
Edgewood
The Edgewood Board of Trustees approved a plan for the high school to have a winter sports season.
Zwettler said the board gave the school a green light to play winter sports to try to simulate the fall sports season the Crusaders were granted. The first winter sports practices for girls basketball, boys hockey and girls hockey and gymnastics start Nov. 16. Practices for boys basketball, wrestling and boys swimming starts Nov. 23.
Zwettler, who also serves as the boys basketball head coach, said he’s not sure what facilities will be available for practices, since they will have to be conducted in small groups to meet county health guidelines.
Edgewood will remain in virtual learning through the first semester, he said.