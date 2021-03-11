Verona Area High School sophomore Ella Crowley points to her wobbles on the balance beam as proof that she wasn’t at her best.
Yet, Crowley placed in two events at the WIAA Division 1 state meet to lead the Verona/Madison Edgewood team to a program-best fifth-place finish on Saturday, Feb. 27, at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School.
Crowley finished 12th in the all-around competition after racking up a score of 34.9. She took 14th on the balance beam (8.8) and 15th on the vault (9.05).
“It definitely wasn’t my best meet,” she said. “It feels good to still finish in the top 12.”
The Wildcat/Crusaders finished fifth as a team with 136.5 points as the Wilmot Union co-op repeated as the Division 1 state champions (145.8). The previous best finish at state for VA/ME was seventh in 2004 when Jessica Kohlhoff was coach.
Verona/Madison Edgewood coach Rachael Hauser said the team did a great job of balancing pushing themselves and having fun.
“There can be a lot of pressure at state, sectionals or other big invites, and girls can get caught up score-watching or focusing too much on things other than their own performance,” she said. “I am very impressed with the way VA/ME is able to stay focused only on our performance when under pressure, and to me, that’s a huge contributor to our success.”
Crowley said she had a couple of mishaps on the balance beam. During a series of skills, she wobbled a couple of times and had to re-do a series.
“It’s hard to have a perfect routine,” she said. “I could have scored higher.”
Crowley had a broken acro series connection on the beam.
“Despite the miss on the acro series, she didn’t fall, and she nailed both her Sweetin and sheep jump and switch leap and switch one-half connections to earn her full bonus. I would’ve loved to see her in the 9s, but I think 8.8 for that routine was very fair.”
She scored the highest on her Tsukahara back tuck vault that requires a gymnast to complete a roundoff onto the table, followed by a backflip dismount.
“It was probably one of my best vaults of the year,” Crowley said. It was good to get off on a high note on the first event.”
She scored an 8.825 on the uneven bars and an 8.225 on the floor.
Junior Alyssa Fischer had the team’s top score on the floor (8.675). Senior Maggie Veak had the team-best score on the uneven bars (8.4) and scored a season-high 8.7 on the vault. Juniors Noelya-Jaime Janaite and Lily Merick returned from injuries.
Sophomore Katie Ryan scored a 9.125 on the balance beam and Fischer scored a season-best 9.15 on the beam.
“I think seeing Katie Ryan stick her beam routine and Alyssa finally earning the 9 on beam she’s been striving for all year are going to top my list of wins from this meet,” Hauser said.
Since the DIvision 1 and 2 state meets were at different sites because of restrictions on gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wildcat/Crusaders were more than prepared after finishing 10th at state last year.
Hauser said with all of the changes due to COVID-19 this season, the girls were prepared for a much bigger, louder, longer, and more stressful state experience.
“I remember them commenting on how quickly the meet was going and how it felt a lot smaller, much more like a dual meet really than state,” Hauser said. “While that may have worked to our advantage overall, there is something very special about that big, loud, long, stressful experience that is state under normal circumstances.”