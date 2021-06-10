The Oregon girls track team had five girls earn seven individual medals at the Badger South Conference meet on Tuesday, June 8, at Edgewood High School.
All four of the Panther relay also medaled in the conference meet. Oregon finished fifth place with 79.5 points. Edgewood captured the conference title outdistancing Stoughton 118-11.5. Monona Grove took third (106).
The middle distance runners and sprinters for the Oregon girls track team turned in a series of season-best times at the Paul Frank Invitational on Friday, June 4, in Sun Prairie.
The Panthers finished last in the six-team invitational, but set season-best times in the 400 and 1,600 relays.
“We tried to put all of our relays together on Friday because for conference we try to load up the individual events,” Oregon girls track coach Ned Lease said.
Badger South Conference
The Oregon girls track team finished fifth in the Badger South Conference meet on Tuesday, June 8, at Edgewood High School.
Oregon junior Bree Wannebo finished second in the shot put with a throw of 37 feet 3 ½ inches and she took fourth in the discus (95-8).
Junior Grace Riedl took fourth in the 1,600 (5:45.60) and senior Julia Hutchinson placed fourth in the 3,200 (12:52.76).
Oregon senior Isabella Nowka finished second in the 300 hurdles (50.0) and fourth in the 100 hurdles (17.36).
The Panthers’ 3,200 relay finished second (10:50.40) and the 1,600 relay took third (4:18.90). In the 400 relay, Oregon placed fifth (54.13).
Junior Cerah Egwuonwu took fifth in the long jump with a jump of 16 feet ¼ inch.
Sun Prairie
The Panthers had two of the top-five runners in the 800-meter run in the Paul Frank Invitational June 4 in Sun Prairie.
Riedl finished second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 30.34 seconds. Senior Halle Bush took fifth in the same event (2:36.17).
“Grace is staying at that 2:30 and hopefully she will drop more time in the next week,” Lease said.
The Panthers’ 400 relay team of Addie Peters, Egwuonwu, Samantha Schmitt and freshman Emma Schell took second (53.24), 0.21 of a second behind Verona.
Wannebo took second in the shot put with a throw of 37 feet and fifth in the dissus (83-0).
“I don’t think she will set many more personal bests without breaking the school record,” Lease said.
The best throw by Wannebo in the shot put is 37-10, and the school record is 38-6 ½.
Freshman teammate Sophie Herweijer ran a personal best 27.38 seconds to finish third in the 200.
Lease said Herweijer has cut two seconds off her 200 time in the past few weeks.
The Panthers’ 1,600 relay team finished third (4:18.82). Egwuonwu took fourth in the 100 (13.27) and fourth in the long jump with a season-best 16-8. She also ran a season-best 13.1 in the preliminaries of the 100.
“We have been working on her starts out of the blocks and she’s got faster the last couple of weeks,” Lease said. “This week (at conference) the goal is to manage the trials and finals. It was a good dress rehearsal for her.”
Hutchinson took fourth in the 1,600 (5:52.92).
Sophomore Ashley Wolfe finished fourth in the 300 hurdles (51.23) and Junior Caroline Kruase placed sixth in the discus (82-7).