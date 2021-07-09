The future of the Verona Area High School girls track and field team looks promising for coach Kristen Murdock and the Wildcats.
Four athletes showed their potential and talent at the 2021 WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet at UW-La Crosse on Saturday, June 26. Freshman Lilly Wepking placed 24th in the 100-meter dash in 13.60 seconds in her first trip to the state meet after winning the sectional race on Thursday, June 17.
Murdock said the youngster is poised to only improve as she grows as an athlete. The day of the meet, La Crosse saw a record for daily rainfall on June 26 with 2.77 inches as rain fell throughout the entire meet, which Murdock believes likely impacted the freshman’s performance.
“(Wepking) wasn’t able to perform or do what she wanted to do,” Murdock said. “But I think it was still a good experience for her to be there, and she’s only a freshman so there is a ton of potential.”
Junior Joy Bailey also competed in the 100-meter dash after she and Wepking have pushed each other in the event all season. Bailey placed 22nd in 13.14 seconds. Jetta Mays, a senior frmo Wauwatosa East, won the event in 11.86 seconds.
“I think the conditions just weren’t in their favor, but they were still just awesome teammates and competitors, and we’re really excited that we still have one more year with her (Bailey) too,” Murdock said.
When it’s wet and rain continues to fall like it did on Saturday, it can be harder for athletes to stay warmed up and prevent their muscles from tightening up and cooling down, Murdock said. The rain and being wet can also make clothes and running shoes heavier, which can slow athletes down.
Both Wepking and Bailey also competed in the 400-relay with senior and sophomore Lilly Hauski and senior Maggie Veak. The relay team placed 20th in 52.19 seconds, with Muskego winning the event in 50.07 seconds.
Murdock said the relay team is poised to be strong again next year with only Veak leaving, and she liked the way they competed on Saturday.
“It’s always exciting to get a relay through to state. We’re just really proud of them. They ran their best, they had great handoffs, and it was a good time,” Murdock said.
Murdock said she was proud of all of her athletes for fighting through a different season than normal this year. Having two state qualifying sprinters and three members of a relay team return next year will be a big help, Murdock added.
“It’s definitely a building year, and I think going forward, that’s just a really good place to start from because none of these athletes had been to state before,” she said. “So having them be there and be leaders for the future, I think it’ll be great and help us to build a strong program.”