When Bree Wannebo left the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet in 2019 with an 18th place finish in the shot put, her coach Ned Lease knew it was just the beginning for the Oregon High School freshman.
Despite losing her sophomore season to COVID-19, Wannebo showed that she has continued to progress as a thrower, earning a podium finish with a sixth place throw of 38 feet, 8.5 inches at the 2021 state meet at UW-La Crosse on Saturday, June 26.
It was just under her school record throw of 40 feet, 2.5 inches, which came at this year’s sectional meet. Lease said her performance at state was impressive given the continued rainfall throughout the day.
La Crosse set its daily record for rainfall on June 26 with 2.77 inches.
“She threw her second best and it was a torrential downpour the entire time. She went out there and competed, and I know she’s happy. She should be happy,” Lease said.
He said Wannebo is also “under-satisfied” because she is a competitor and wants to be closer to