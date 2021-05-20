Oregon senior Jordan Strieff and sophomore Stephanie Lo received a special qualification for the WIAA alternate fall state tournament and received the red-carpet treatment with a firetruck and police escort out of town.
Strieff and Lo lost a first-round match at state to Madison West senior Susanne Oriel and freshman Trya Gustavson 6-3, 7-6 (6), one that included a tough second-set tiebreaker Thursday, April 22 at Badger High School in Lake Geneva.
“Coming into the season, I didn’t know how it was going to go,” Strieff said. “It was wonderful and everything I could have asked for in a senior season.”
Strieff was battling a sore shoulder and Lo sprained her ankle before the state tournament.
“We tried our best,” Strieff said. “I don’t think we were lazy at all. We put our hearts on the court. I’m proud of us for that.”
The Panthers’ No. 2 doubles team of juniors Emma Yeakley and Ella Wirtz lost to Manitowoc Lincoln seniors Elsie Steimle and Kendra Peterson 6-1, 6-0 in a first-round match. Yeakley and Wirtz finished the season 8-1.
“Their heads were up and they were still smiling,” Oregon coach Joan Mohr said of Wirtz and Yeakley. “They realize this is not the end of the world.”
Strieff and Lo were surprised when they got news of a special state qualification on Friday April 16.
“I did not expect that at all,” Streiff said. “We had our last match (at the sectional) and they said that’s it.”
After dropping the first set to the Regents, Streiff and Lo battled to a tiebreaker in the second set before dropping it 8-6.
“It was more about getting the ball back and making sure they didn’t come up to the net,” Lo said. “If we would have got up to the net first more would have helped.”
Strieff called a key shot in by the Regents in the tiebreaker.
“It’s a game-maker,” Mohr said. “Tennis is a small part of their life. To have the morals that go along with it are what counts. We need to teach the kids that. I love sports, and they teach you how to get along and work as a team.”
Mohr said Strieff had some nervousness in the tiebreaker.
“You use your nerves to do better,” Mohr said. “You need to be nervous. That’s your adrenaline.”
Mohr said the key for Strieff and Lo was staying aggressive.
“They worked well as a team because Stephanie was more the power shot and Jordan is more of the finesse and lobs, and that is what makes a good combination,” she said.
Lo made the switch from singles to doubles this season.
Lo said she’s adaptable in switching strategies between singles and doubles.
“The biggest difference was having some sort of communication with your partner compared to singles, where it’s all in your head,” she said. “In strategy you have to account for both players and you have two people on the other side where you have a lot more with placement as compared to singles where you just have to focus on getting the ball back.”
The Oregon No. 2 doubles team of Yeakley and Wirtz ran into a power-hitting tandem from Manitowoc Lincoln that cashed in with aggressive play at the net. The junior Oregon doubles tandem lost 10 straight games.
Before next season, Mohr said Wirtz and Yeakley have to work on their power shots.
“When you get an overhead you have to be able to know how to smash that,” Mohr said. “Not just dink it back.”
Mohr said both Wirtz and Yeakley rely on quickness.
“We need them to get a little more power on their overheads and serves,” she said. “We will have to work on (hitting with) more top spin on the ball. If you watch these players they have a ton of top spin and just kill the ball.”
There is less than four months before Oregon returns to embark on another season in August.
“I have to get a little more consistent with angles and more confident in my serve,” Lo said.
Lo may be the Panthers’ No. 1 singles player next year. Mohr said she will have to work on hitting overhead shots for next season.
“Stephanie has a lot of power, but she has to work on placement,” she said. “We just have to get her so she’s not hitting down. Sometimes they want to hit so hard it doesn’t always go over. That happens to all of us.”
Wirtz and Yeakley could emerge as the Panthers’ No. 1 doubles team next season.
“Tennis is right up here,” Mohr said pointing to her head. “They will have more experience and be tougher on the court. You have to get it in your head that you can win and if you make some mistakes you have to let it go.”
Mohr is excited about the quick turnaround before next year.
“They will be in shape and have all of that muscle memory,” she said.