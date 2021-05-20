Verona Area High School sophomore Julia Huseth made an astute observation during a warmup before a first-round match at the alternate fall WIAA state tennis tournament on Thursday, April 22, at Badger High School.
Oshkosh West senior Brinley Bettcher and junior Courtney Carpenter declined to take any overhead shots during the warmup. That is an area Huseth and Verona junior Morgan Kreuser looked to exploit in a first-round match at state, but Bettcher and Carpenter ousted Huseth ousted the Wildcats’ No. 1 doubles duo 6-4, 6-3.
“We automatically knew that is what they don’t like to hit,” Huseth said of an overhead hit. “We tried to hit a lot of lobs so they had to run back. Any time they did try to hit an overhead most of the time it went out. We just used their weaknesses against them.”
Huseth and Kreuser finished the shortened alternate fall season 10-9 in their first year as a doubles tandem.
“I’m proud of us,” Kreuser said. “We didn’t think we would make it this far and I’m happy we did. It was really a great experience.”
The Oshkosh West duo relied on some powerful forehands and strategic ball placement on hits down the line.
“We hit some very good shots and the other team hit some very very good shots back,” Kreuser said. “It was evenly matched. They were a couple of steps ahead.”
Huseth said the Oshkosh West duo was strong at volleying and aggressive at coming up to the net.
“We gave it our all and tried our best to do as good as we could,” she said.
The Big Eight Conference was well represented at the state meet. Madison La Follette freshman Annalise Yang finished as the state champion in singles after defeating Madison Memorial’s Lily Olson 6-3, 6-0. Middleton’s Netra Somasundaram placed fifth.
Middleton’s Karsen Dettman and Noor Rajpal defeated Madison Memorial sisters — senior Jessica Jiang and freshman Sophia Jiang, the Spartans’ No. 1 doubles team 6-3, 7-5.
Madison West had its top two doubles teams at state. The regents’ No. 1 doubles team of senior Sophia Knigge and junior Abby Lin defeated Monona Grove’s Kate Walsh and Marissa Light in a first-round match. Knigge and Lin then lost to the Jiang sisters in a quarterfinal match 3-6, 6-3 (7). The Madison West No. 2 doubles team of senior Susanne Oriel and freshman Trya Gustavson defeated Oregon senior Jordan Streiff and sophomore Stephanie Lo in a first-round match.
There is less than four months before Verona returns to embark on another season in August.
“I think our dynamics and play will get better as time goes on,” Kreuser said.
Both Kreuser and Huseth said they have to work more on moving their feet.