After three players reached the state tournament in the alternate season last spring, expectations for the Oregon High School girls tennis are high, but a reconfigured Badger Conference split into West-East will bring a challenge with perennial power Madison Edgewood.
The Panthers return seven starters from a team that finished fifth in the Janesville Craig sectional last spring.
A trio of players who reached the state tournament are back, led by seniors Ella Wirtz and Emma Yeakley, who were state qualifiers at No. 2 doubles last spring. The senior duo will take over the No. 1 doubles spot and will look to make another state run. The other returner with state experience is junior Stepahnie Lo, who played No. 1 doubles last season. Lo is expected to shift to No. 1 singles this year.
Wirtz and Yeakley posted an 8-0 regular season record last spring and won a sectional championship to earn a state berth.
“They are both hard workers and are very quick,” Oregon coach Joan Mohr said. “They are both very quick.”
She said Yeakley is becoming stronger at the net and Wirtz has to continue learning more about positioning on the court.
Mohr said one area she wants to see Wirtz and Yeakley continue to grow is in communication.
“I think they are hitting the ball with a lot more pace,” she said. “They really are great players and expect to do well.”
Wirtz and Yeakley led about 10 captains’ practices for the team during the offseason. Expectations will rise this season for the Panthers. At singles, Oregon will have a deep lineup led by Lo at the top spot. She went 4-1 at No. 1 doubles last spring.
“They have played last year and have experience with tournament play,” Mohr said of the team’s singles players.
Mohr said Lo hits the ball with a lot of pace and she is confident she can make the switch to singles. Both Lo and sophomore Ella Peotter took lessons at the John Powless Tennis Center. Peotter is expected to play No. 2 singles and senior Elena Behdad is scheduled to play at No. 3 singles.
Mohr said Peotter is hitting with a lot more power on her shots now.
Senior Kimberly Urban is expected to play No. 4 singles.
The No. 2 and No. 3 doubles teams are more in transition. One player Mohr is looking to who could fill one of the No. 2 doubles spots is senior Anna Martin.
“In practice she’s been good at ball placement,” Mohr said.
Another player in the mix for a doubles spot is Katherine Stoneman.
“She has been taking lessons and is improved in her serves and overheads,” Mohr said.
Edgewood is the favorite to win the Badger West Conference.
Edgewood does have to replace two-time Division 2 state champion Baluck Deang. The Crusaders return their No. 1 doubles team in junior Samantha Buchner and senior Maeve Shanahan.
“They have the top players at all positions,” Mohr said.