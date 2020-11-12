Before competing in the WIAA Division 2 state tennis tournament, Madison Edgewood senior Baluck Deang watched the movie, “The Last Dance” to give her all the motivation she needed.
Deang (13-1) said she thought a day before the state meet that finishing second or third place entered into her mind as her prep tennis career neared an end. That’s until she watched the movie on former Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan.
“I had to have that Michael Jordan mentality,” Deang said. “That is what I needed.”
Deang, at No. 1 singles, defeated previously unbeaten Appleton Xavier senior Erika Curtin 6-3, 7-5 to repeat as the Division 2 state champion Oct. 18, at Sports Core in Kohler.
“It felt like a relief; like a weight was lifted off my shoulder,” she said. “I went into this year working hard playing my best to win it. I set high standards. I wanted to carry it (state title) over.”
Deang became Edgewood’s first girls singles champion last year and now is the girls program’s first repeat winner.
After breezing to a win in the first set over Curtin (14-1), Deang trailed 5-3 in the second set.
Deang said she had to move her feet and think about how much work she put into the season. She battled back and won the final four games.
She opened the state tournament with a first-round bye as the top seed. She defeated Watertown Luther Prep’s Alethia Schmidt 6-0, 6-0 in the second round. In the quarterfinals, Deang cruised past Racine St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran senior Kate Smith 6-0, 6-2. She then outlasted Catholic Memorial senior Lauren Carson 6-4, 6-4 in a semifinal match.
The Crusaders also qualified for the state team tournament. Waukesha Catholic Memorial knocked off Edgewood 5-2 in a Division 2 state semifinal Oct. 25, at Sports Core in Kohler.
Edgewood (3-4) was able to get victories at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles before Catholic Memorial (12-9) swept all the lower flights. Deang, at No. 1 singles, rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Shannon Kutcher, the alternate, in the No. 1 singles spot. Kutcher was playing for Carson who missed the match because of an injury in the third-place match at individual state.
At No. 1 doubles, Edgewood sophomore Samantha Buchner and junior Maeve Shanahan rolled to a 6-2, 6-3 win over Catholic Memorial’s Emily Dorow and Jeslyn Singson.
“My goal was to win one state title,” Deang said of her prep career. “I never thought I would get two.”