Madison Edgewood senior Baluck Deang announced on Twitter she’s committing to play tennis at Delaware State next season.
Deang, a two-time Division 2 No. 1 singles state champion, will take her talents to Delaware State, a Division I women’s tennis program in Dover, Delaware.
“I am excited to announce my commitment to Delaware State University,” Deang tweeted. “I will be playing tennis. I am so (grateful) for this opportunity to play at the next level. I want to thank my friends, family, coaches and God for supporting me and getting me where I am today.”
At No. 1 singles in the state tournament, she defeated previously unbeaten Appleton Xavier senior Erika Curtin 6-3, 7-5 to repeat as the Division 2 state champion Oct. 18, at Sports Core in Kohler. Deang finished the season 13-1.
Deang became Edgewood’s first girls singles champion last year and now is the girls program’s first repeat winner.
“My goal was to win one state title,” Deang said of her prep career after winning a second state title Oct. 18. “I never thought I would get two.”